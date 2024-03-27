How to watch the French Open 2024 online or on TV: stream the tennis from anywhere

Tennis fans are gearing up for the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, because the 2024 French Open begins on Monday, May 27, when the world's best racketeers will descend upon the Stade Roland Garros.

Tennis fans in Australia will be able to watch the 2024 French Open online for FREE on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while the tournament is on because you can watch French Open 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Defending singles champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek will take to the field eager to prove themselves after they lost in the semi-finals and third round of the Australian Open in January. Could the winners of that tournament, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, claim the Coupe des Mousquetaires and Coupe Suzanne Lenglen instead?

As always, Paris' Stade Roland Garros will play host to the Grand Slam, with its hardcourt surface seeing two weeks of action leading up to the men's finals on Sunday, June 9.

Play will actually begin one week earlier, on Monday, May 20, with qualifying and practice matches spread out over the week. Not all broadcasters or streaming sites show these friendly games though, with the proper ranked tournament starting the Monday after.

One of the biggest tennis events of the year, the French Open will be sure to draw the eyes of sporting fans from around the world. Here's how to watch the French Open from wherever you are.

How to watch the 2024 French Open in the US

You can watch the French Open online in a multitude of ways, or via cable.

The first online option is the streaming service Peacock, with NBCUniversal's online video platform once again hosting French Open streams. In past years, Peacock has hosted streams of every single court and we'd expect that to be the case this year too.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its standard ad-supported option or $11.99 per month for its ad-free alternative, with annual subscriptions that are equal to 10 months' fee.

The Tennis Channel and NBC Sports will also be broadcasting coverage of the games, with the latter showing some games and the former expected to air most of them.

You may already have access to these channels via your cable plan, but if not, one live TV streaming services will let you watch both of them. That's Fubo, which has NBC on all of its plans and Tennis Channel as part of multiple of its sport add-ons. The cheapest Fubo plan is Pro at $79.99 per month and the cheapest necessary add-on is Sports Lite at $9.99 monthly.

Alternatively, you can watch The Tennis Channel on Sling TV with its Orange plan or DirecTV with its Choice package. NBC Sports is available in certain areas with DirecTV plans (depending on your ZIP code) and also Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV (both have only one tier). See prices for all of these below:

How to watch the 2024 French Open in the UK

As with the last few years, neither the BBC nor the ITV will be airing the French Open in 2024; instead, you'll have to turn to Discovery Plus to watch the tennis.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the French Open as well as cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the 2024 Olympics.

TNT Sports (through Discovery Plus) will offer live streams of courts over the internet, and you'll be able to stream on most internet-connected smart devices including TVs and smart phones.

How to watch the 2024 French Open in Australia

You don't need to pay to watch the French Open in Australia, whether you want to catch streams online or on TV... though a paid subscription service is also offering streams.

The free option is Nine Network: it'll be showing games on its TV channels or airing them online on 9Now to catch live or on demand.

The paid option is Stan Sports which is set to air live streams online, with a subscription costing you $15 per month. Due to the cost, we'd only recommend you stream via Stan if you're already a subscriber.

How to watch the 2024 French Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2024 French Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

All you need to know about the 2024 French Open

Schedule

A provisional French Open schedule has been shared, which is open to change up to and during the event itself. Here's that tentative order of play:

Monday, May 20 - Saturday, May 25: Qualifying and practice rounds

Qualifying and practice rounds Sunday, May 26: Men's & women's singles first round

Men's & women's singles first round Monday, May 27: Men's & women's singles first round

Men's & women's singles first round Tuesday, May 28: Men's & women's singles and men's doubles first round

Men's & women's singles and men's doubles first round Wednesday, May 29: Men's & women's singles second round and men's, women's and mixed doubles first round

Men's & women's singles second round and men's, women's and mixed doubles first round Thursday, May 30: Men's & women's singles and men's doubles second round and women's & mixed doubles first round

Men's & women's singles and men's doubles second round and women's & mixed doubles first round Friday, May 31: Men's & women's singles third round, men's & women's doubles second round and mixed doubles first round

Men's & women's singles third round, men's & women's doubles second round and mixed doubles first round Saturday, June 1: Men's & women's singles and men's doubles third round and women's & mixed doubles second round

Men's & women's singles and men's doubles third round and women's & mixed doubles second round Sunday, June 2: Men's & women's singles fourth round, men's, women's & mixed doubles third round and juniors' singles first round

Men's & women's singles fourth round, men's, women's & mixed doubles third round and juniors' singles first round Monday, June 3: Men's & women's singles fourth round, men's doubles quarter-finals, women's & mixed doubles third round, juniors' singles first & second round and juniors' doubles first round

Men's & women's singles fourth round, men's doubles quarter-finals, women's & mixed doubles third round, juniors' singles first & second round and juniors' doubles first round Tuesday, June 4: Men's & women's singles and men's & women's doubles quarter-finals, mixed doubles third round, juniors' singles second round, juniors' doubles first and second round and wheelchair first round

Men's & women's singles and men's & women's doubles quarter-finals, mixed doubles third round, juniors' singles second round, juniors' doubles first and second round and wheelchair first round Wednesday, June 5: Men's & women's singles and women's doubles quarter-finals, mixed doubles semi-finals, junior singles' third round, juniors' doubles second round and wheelchair first & second round

Men's & women's singles and women's doubles quarter-finals, mixed doubles semi-finals, junior singles' third round, juniors' doubles second round and wheelchair first & second round Thursday, June 6: Women's singles and men's doubles semi-final, mixed doubles final, juniors' singles & doubles quarter-finals and wheelchair second round and semi-finals

Women's singles and men's doubles semi-final, mixed doubles final, juniors' singles & doubles quarter-finals and wheelchair second round and semi-finals Friday, June 7: Men's singles, women's doubles, wheelchair, juniors' singles & juniors' doubles semi-finals

Men's singles, women's doubles, wheelchair, juniors' singles & juniors' doubles semi-finals Saturday, June 8: Women's singles, men's doubles, wheelchair, juniors' singles & juniors' doubles final

Women's singles, men's doubles, wheelchair, juniors' singles & juniors' doubles final Sunday, June 9: Men's singles & women's doubles final

Players

As the qualifying games for the 2024 French Open have not yet taken place, we can't say for certain who will be playing in the proper tournament, but all of the best players are expected to descend upon Paris to try their hand (and back-hand).

Here are the top 10 ranked men's and women's players, ordered by the Roland-Garros website.

Men:

Novak Djokovic (defending champ) Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev Andrew Rublev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Alex De Minaur

Women