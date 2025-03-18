How to watch the Miami Open 2025 tennis tournament online or on TV

One of the biggest tennis tournaments in the US is the Miami Open, and its 2025 championship began on Tuesday, March 18.

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami Gardens of Miami in Florida, the Miami Open is one of ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, so it's one to watch.

Defending Women's Singles champion Danielle Collins will be returning to aim for gold again, however 2024 Men's Singles winner Jannik Sinner is sitting the tournament out. So that trophy is up for grabs, with the Miami Open also including a Men's and Women's Doubles championship.

Here's how to watch the 2025 Miami Open online or on TV.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in the US

If you live in the US, and don't want to travel to the Miami Gardens to see the tennis live, then you can watch the action via coverage from the Tennis Channel.

This cable channel is the home for tennis coverage in the US, so you could probably already guess that it was your place to go for Miami Open coverage.

You can access the Tennis Channel by picking up a cable plan that includes it, or by using a live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cord and stream cable channels online.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV and you can find the current price below, though you'll need to pay $11 extra for the Sports add-on package. It's also on DirecTV if you get the Choice package or higher, and Fubo with the Elite plan.

However you watch the Tennis Channel, live coverage each day is scheduled to begin at 11 am ET/8 am PT and continue until play ends, followed by non-live coverage of the event. For the two weeks of the tournament, Tennis Channel won't show anything that isn't the Miami Open!

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the Miami Open by using Sky Sports.

Coverage will air on the Sky Sports Tennis channel as well as Sky Sports Main Event, generally beginning at 3 am on weekdays and 7 pm at weekends.

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up for one of the Sky TV plans that include it: £35 for Essential or £42 for Ultimate. The difference between the two is that Ultimate offers more live TV channels but it doesn't affect the Sky Sports offerings.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in Australia

If you live in Australia, I've got bad news for you: while the Miami Open is available to stream for live coverage, play begins at 2 am AEDT each morning! So you'll need a fair bit of coffee, or just to catch the last few hours of play.

You can watch live streams of the Miami Open using beIN Sports, a streaming service which costs $15 per month. It's cheaper, however, to sign up for an annual plan which costs $130.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the Miami Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our experts.

