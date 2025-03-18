How to watch the Miami Open 2025 tennis tournament online or on TV

By published

Stream the Floridian tennis championship

Jannik Sinner serving during the final of the 2024 Miami Open.
(Image credit: Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

One of the biggest tennis tournaments in the US is the Miami Open, and its 2025 championship began on Tuesday, March 18.

Quick links

US: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
AU: beIN Sports
Watch abroad with a VPN

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami Gardens of Miami in Florida, the Miami Open is one of ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event, so it's one to watch.

Defending Women's Singles champion Danielle Collins will be returning to aim for gold again, however 2024 Men's Singles winner Jannik Sinner is sitting the tournament out. So that trophy is up for grabs, with the Miami Open also including a Men's and Women's Doubles championship.

Here's how to watch the 2025 Miami Open online or on TV.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in the US

If you live in the US, and don't want to travel to the Miami Gardens to see the tennis live, then you can watch the action via coverage from the Tennis Channel.

This cable channel is the home for tennis coverage in the US, so you could probably already guess that it was your place to go for Miami Open coverage.

You can access the Tennis Channel by picking up a cable plan that includes it, or by using a live TV streaming service which lets you cut the cord and stream cable channels online.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV and you can find the current price below, though you'll need to pay $11 extra for the Sports add-on package. It's also on DirecTV if you get the Choice package or higher, and Fubo with the Elite plan.

However you watch the Tennis Channel, live coverage each day is scheduled to begin at 11 am ET/8 am PT and continue until play ends, followed by non-live coverage of the event. For the two weeks of the tournament, Tennis Channel won't show anything that isn't the Miami Open!

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch the Miami Open by using Sky Sports.

Coverage will air on the Sky Sports Tennis channel as well as Sky Sports Main Event, generally beginning at 3 am on weekdays and 7 pm at weekends.

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up for one of the Sky TV plans that include it: £35 for Essential or £42 for Ultimate. The difference between the two is that Ultimate offers more live TV channels but it doesn't affect the Sky Sports offerings.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open in Australia

If you live in Australia, I've got bad news for you: while the Miami Open is available to stream for live coverage, play begins at 2 am AEDT each morning! So you'll need a fair bit of coffee, or just to catch the last few hours of play.

You can watch live streams of the Miami Open using beIN Sports, a streaming service which costs $15 per month. It's cheaper, however, to sign up for an annual plan which costs $130.

How to watch the 2025 Miami Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the Miami Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

  • Download the app at NordVPN
  • Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
  • Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
Image
Exclusive deal

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

All you need to know about XXXXXXX

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

More about sport
Arvid Lindblad of Great Britain and Campos Racing (4) drives on track during Formula 2 testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 24, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

F1 2025 on ESPN Plus: which Formula 1 races are streaming and what else the streamer offers to F1 fans
A car containing Charles Leclerc during an F1 testing day in February 2025.

How to watch every F1 2025 race: calendar, schedule, streaming options and everything else you need to know
Neighbours spoilers, Krista Sinclair, Leo Tanaka

Neighbours spoilers: WHO is found DEAD in the Lassiters lake?
See more latest
Most Popular
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead: Dead City
Netflix adds groundbreaking spinoff of The Walking Dead and it's a must watch before season 2 arrives in May
Karla Mosley as Dani pointing at Clifton Davis as Vernon in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: The Duprees make a bold move to deal with their growing Dani problem?
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin in all black in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Valentin’s big mistake leads to his murder?
EastEnders spoilers, Teddy Mitchell, Nicola Mitchell
EastEnders tonight reveals a sickening murder twist that no one saw coming
Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Why there are no new episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, March 17-21
Courtney Hope as Sally in red staring off into space in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally’s Billy heartbreak leads to shocking new romance?
Katherine Kelly and Siobhan Finneran in Protection
How to watch Protection online and stream the crime drama
Playing with Fire
New thriller Playing with Fire is heating up Lifetime tonight
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in The Great British Bake Off
Why is Prue Leith not on Celebrity Bake Off?
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone
You can now stream all of Yellowstone on Peacock, including Yellowstone season 5 part 2
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch