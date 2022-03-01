How to watch 'The Holiday' online anywhere in the world

Want to watch The Holiday online? Here's where you can stream the new four-part thriller.

The Holiday is a new drama based on T.M. Logan's novel of the same name starring Jill Halfpenny (Waterloo Road, The Drowning). In the show, Jill plays Kate, a woman who has just headed off to the Mediterranean for what should be a dream holiday with the rest of her family.

Sadly, Kate's dream getaway quickly transforms into a nightmare when she discovers her husband has been cheating on her with one of her closest friends. As Kate strives to get to the bottom of what's been going on, it becomes clear that someone staying in the holiday villa could be prepared to kill to keep the affair hidden...

Here's how to watch The Holiday online from anywhere in the world so you can catch all the drama.

How to watch 'The Holiday' online in the UK

The Holiday premieres in the UK at 9 pm on Tuesday, March 1 on Channel 5. The remaining three episodes will air at the same time on subsequent nights throughout the week, with the finale airing on Friday, March 4.

This also means you'll be able to stream The Holiday online on My5, Channel 5's dedicated streaming site.

How to watch 'The Holiday' online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Holiday online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'The Holiday' online in the US

Right now, we don't know where or when The Holiday will be shown in the US.