Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 5 so you can catch up with Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) in Kansas City.

The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of 2023 that has been ravaged by an apocalyptic event caused by the cordyceps fungus which has transformed vast swathes of the population into zombie-like creatures.

If you've not already been swept up in the drama just yet, don't read on, but you can try it out without paying a penny as Sky and HBO have made it possible to watch The Last Of Us episode 1 for free.

We're rejoining Joel and Ellie in a precarious position in episode 5, which is getting an early premiere this week, presumably so that viewers won't have to skip out on Super Bowl 2023. Having been ambushed in Kansas City by hostile survivors from Kathleen's (Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey) gang, our two travelers were skulking around the city limits in the hopes of further conflict.

Unfortunately, they didn't stay out of trouble too long, as they awoke in an apartment complex to find Henry and Sam's guns in their faces at the end of the previous episode. (Read our full The Last Of Us episode 4 recap if you need a refresher on everything that went down last time).

Here's where you can watch The Last Of Us episode 5 so you can see how Joel and Ellie get on with Henry and Sam.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO original series, which means you likely know where you need to be to watch The Last Of Us episode 5. You can either tune in as episodes air on HBO, or stream new episodes live or on-demand via HBO Max.

Sign up to HBO Max here (opens in new tab)

In a break from the show's usual schedule, the next episode will be made available two days early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. You'll find the next episode in both places at 9 pm ET on Friday, February 10 two days on from the linear HBO network premiere in the usual Sunday evening 9 pm slot on Sunday, February 12.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us' season premiere. Existing customers will start paying the new price very shortly; that price hike goes into effect on or after February 11, whenever they pay their next bill.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5 in the UK

As with shows like House of the Dragon and Succession (and most other things from HBO), The Last Of Us has been following a release pattern that sees new episodes getting a prime time slot on Monday evenings, with a 2 am slot put in place for fans who want to watch them when they go live.

However, Sky has since confirmed that The Last Of Us episode 5 will also be released early in the UK. Fans will find the episode available on-demand from 2 am on Saturday, February 11 on Sky TV and NOW, in advance of the normal linear Sky Atlantic premiere on Monday, February 13 at 2 am. Normal scheduling will resume for episode 6.

If you're looking for a way to get into the series, there's currently a great free Sky TV trial on offer which lets you try out the company's basic Sky Entertainment & Netflix package (normally £29) for a month for free. If you're interested, you'll need to act fast, though, as the offer expires on Thursday, February 16.