A rare Sky TV trial lets you watch The Last of Us, Netflix and more for free

While the busy world of streaming entertainment can be a big burden on your bank account, the odd streaming deal can often lighten the load, and that's definitely the case with this new Sky TV trial.

You can now get a month of Sky TV free, as part of a new deal run by the company, letting you avoid paying the usual £29 fee as you test out the streaming service.

See the Sky TV free trial here (opens in new tab)

This deal, which ends on February 16, is on the Sky Entertainment & Netflix package — that's the standard tier of Sky TV, and it gets you access to lots of Sky TV channels (including Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase, National Geographic, Discovery, Eurosport and many more) as well as Now TV and Netflix.

The deal also includes a Sky Stream, which is a physical streaming dongle from Sky that you can plug into your TV screen (or a projector or PC monitor, or anything else with an HDMI port really).

Not included are Sky Cinema, Sky Sports or Sky Kids, and while you can pay to add these on (at £13, £27 and £6 per month respectively), this does make the whole 'free' aspect of the trial somewhat redundant.

Sky TV also offers paid extras like UHD & Dolby Atmos viewing (£6 per month), the ability to skip ads (£5 per month) and upgrades to Netflix Standard or Premium (£4 or £8 per month), but again these aren't included in the trial.

Using this deal you can catch up on lots of popular recent TV — Sky TV lets you stream The Last of Us, White Lotus and Succession via Now TV, and Netflix has loads of hits already in 2023 like Kaleidoscope, Ginny & Georgia and Vikings: Valhalla. Fans are also looking forward to season 4 of You as the first part debuts on February 9. Sky TV also lets you see the UK catalog of US service Peacock, and recently gained factual streaming service Discovery Plus too, so there's an overwhelming amount of video that you'll get using this trial.

The prices we've cited above are for a rolling monthly contract, but Sky TV lets you get an 18-month contract for a cheaper monthly price: £26 for the base package, £25 for Sky Sports and £11 for Sky Cinema. If you sign up to this, you can also get your first month of the base package for free, and Sky Sports is also letting you get it for 18 months for £20 monthly for a limited time only.

Signing up to this Sky TV deal is a little involved, as you're offered lots of paid extras (which you can skip through), and then need to provide your current address (and your past one, if you've moved home in the last three years). This is because the Sky Stream gets delivered to you, via next-day delivery. You also need to make a Sky account if you don't already have one.

Most streaming deals we see get you a week free on a cheap streaming service, or money off your first month, so Sky is being very generous in letting you skip the £29 bill for your first month of streaming, particularly with its huge library.

So film, TV and sports fans should really jump on this deal before it ends.