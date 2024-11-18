How to watch The Listeners: stream the mystery drama online or on TV

New British series The Listeners combines a familial drama with an odd conspiracy mystery, and you can get to the bottom of what they're listening to on Tuesday, November 19 when the show comes out.

Based on a book by Jordan Tannahill, but transplanting the story from America to the UK, The Listeners is about a teacher who stars to hear a strange hum. No-one else can hear it, and it begins to affect her mental and personal life, but things change when she discovers that one of her students hears the same noise.

The Listeners is seemingly inspired by The Hum, a global phenomenon that's been reported for over 50 years in which select people have been able to perceive a low-frequency humming sound. Science hasn't been able to explain it but plenty of TV shows, movies and podcasts have touched on it.

If this new drama sounds interesting to you, here's how to watch The Listeners on TV or online.

How to watch The Listeners in the US

If you live in the US, you might be stuck for ways to watch The Listeners. No streaming option or release date has been provided for the show.

Since The Listeners first aired at a film festival in Canada, there's a good chance that it'll cross the pond from the UK to America at some point. BBC shows end up on various US streaming services though, so it's hard to predict where or when you'll be able to see it. We'll update this guide when anything is confirmed.

How to watch The Listeners in the UK

The BBC made The Listeners and it'll be showing it on broadcast TV and online.

Your easiest way to watch The Listeners is by using iPlayer, as the BBC's streaming service will let you watch all four of its episodes from Tuesday, November 19.

If you'd rather watch on TV, one episode of The Listeners will play on successive Tuesdays on BBC One at 9 pm. Here's when each episode will air:

Episode 1: Tuesday, November 19

Episode 2: Tuesday, November 26

Episode 3: Tuesday, December 3

Episode 4: Tuesday, December 10

If you pay your license fee, both of these options are free.

How to watch The Listeners in Australia

As is the case with people in the US, TV fans in Australia don't have a way to watch The Listeners through local streaming services. No streaming date or option has been announced.

If that changes, we'll let you know. Otherwise, you might have to look at another country's options...

How to watch The Listeners everywhere else

