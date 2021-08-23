Here's how to watch the Love Island 2021 final online wherever you are in the world.

Love Island 2021 has taken us on a rollercoaster of sun, romance and rivalry for the last eight weeks, but now the sun is finally setting on another summer in the villa and the time has come to find out which couple will be going home with the £50,000 prize. Here’s how to watch Love Island 2021 online anywhere in the world!

Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler, Millie and Liam, and Chloe and Toby are the final four couples to make it through to the Love Island final. Liam successfully managed to win Millie back after his head was turned by Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor and are currently the bookies' favourites to win the show now that Liberty and Jake are no longer in the villa.

However, there's still plenty of support for Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler and Chloe and Toby, even though both Tyler and Toby were coupled up with other girls and Faye had ended things with Teddy after their huge fight after the movie night challenge.

The public vote for the favourite couple is still open till 8:45 pm tonight (and will reopen a second time during the show), so the only way to find out who will be crowned this year's winners is to tune in to the live final!

Here's how to watch the Love Island 2021 final online anywhere in the world so you don't miss a thing!

The final four couples pose for a selfie together. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How to watch the Love Island 2021 final online in the UK for free

The Love Island final 2021 final will air on Monday 23rd August at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. The final episode will also be available the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2021 started on Monday 28th June and since then it has been on air every Sunday to Friday evening on ITV2.

The whole series is still available to watch on ITV Hub so if you want to catch up on all the villa antics before seeing the final, there is still time!

How to watch the Love Island 2021 final online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the Love Island final via your usual method from anywhere in the world.View Deal

