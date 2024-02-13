How to watch The New Look: stream the Christian Dior drama online from release
Get stuck into some fashionable drama
If you've ever wondered about the true story of some of the most famous fashion brands out there right now, then make sure to catch The New Look when it debuts on Wednesday, February 14.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Wednesday, February 14
Episodes: 10
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
The New Look tells the story of up-and-coming fashion designer Christian Dior, living in Paris reeling from the aftermath of World War II, as he fights to prove himself amongst his rivals.
Dior will have to fend off against Coco Chanel, Cristobal Balenciaga and more now-famous names, while also dealing with his family and personal life. Ben Mendelsohn stars and the cast is rounded out by Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer and Claes Bang.
Interested in finding out more about Dior fashion history? Here's how to watch The New Look when it comes out.
How to watch The New Look
The New Look is an Apple Original production, and that means you'll be able to watch it in one place and one place only: Apple TV Plus.
You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month (with no annual options, unlike with some streaming services). If you're about to pay more, watch out; you might be about to subscribe to the Apple TV Plus MLS which costs more and is only for Major League Soccer.
If you're wanting to save money on a subscription, scroll down, as you might be eligible for a free trial.
The New Look episode release dates
The first three episodes of The New Look will be on Apple TV Plus as soon as the series debuts, on Wednesday, February 14. From then, a new episode will release weekly until the entire 10-episode run is over. Here's that release schedule:
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, February 21
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, February 28
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, March 6
- Episode 7 — Wednesday, March 13
- Episode 8 — Wednesday, March 20
- Episode 9 — Wednesday, March 27
- Episode 10 — Wednesday, April 3
How to watch The New Look for free
Apple TV Plus makes it very easy for you to test out its service without having to pay a penny, which is great news for people who are curious about The New Look but aren't sure if they're interested in Apple's wider TV library.
You can use our guide on all the Apple TV Plus free trials available to you, with options varying between a single week and an entire year, though for many you have to be a customer of another service or company to enjoy them. Still, our guide will help you find any that you're valid for.
