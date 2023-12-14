How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife: stream the new mystery thriller online

There are plenty of TV shows about serial killers but The Serial Killer's Wife is one of the first that's actually about a member of their family. It airs from Friday, December 15.

Debut: Friday, December 15

Episodes: 4

This new TV show follows Beth, a woman whose seemingly-reliable marriage is brought into question when her husband Tom is arrested at a birthday party for murder. Beth's investigation into her Tom's world makes her realize that there's a lot she doesn't know about him. Is she a serial killer's wife?

Expect dramatic revelations, betrayed trust and lots of curves in the road to the truth... all set in the cosy and quaint British countryside.

If this sounds like the crime drama you need to see this winter, here's how to watch The Serial Killer's Wife.

How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife in the UK

To watch The Serial Killer's Wife, you'll need to log in to the streaming service Paramount Plus. That's because this new show was an exclusive production commissioned by Paramount's UK arm for the service.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus for £6.99 per month or£69.90 per year. There's also a seven-day free trial if you've not used the streamer before.

Another way to watch is via Prime Video Channels; if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can go to Prime Video and sign up to the Paramount Plus channel (for the same price as the standalone service) which brings all its videos into the same interface as your other shows and movies.

This actually offers a second seven-day free trial, letting you enjoy up to 14 days without paying if you do both.

How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife in the US

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus hasn't announced whether The Serial Killer's Wife will be available to watch outside of the UK, but it's omitted the show from its December line-up, so it doesn't sound likely for now.

At the time of writing, there's no information on whether you'll be able to catch the show in the US, however Paramount doesn't often lock off its shows to certain countries. So it might be released later down the line, and if it is, we'll let you know.

How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup in a country without Paramount Plus, but still want to watch The Serial Killer's Wife, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

