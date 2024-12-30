How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 online or on TV

With £120,000 up for grabs, The Traitors UK season 3 sees a new set of contestants try to backstab, hoodwink and double cross their way to the jackpot. The dastardly new series starts on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1).

You can watch The Traitors UK season 3 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch The Traitors UK from anywhere with a VPN.

We suspect you probably know the format by now: a group of contestants enter the resplendent Ardross Castle and must avoid being 'murdered' in order to have a chance of winning that cash prize. But there are a group of titular Traitors who must use all their nefarious knowhow to try and pick off the innocent Faithfuls and bag the prize for themselves.

If you're concerned that the format may be getting a little repetitive, presenter Claudia Winkleman told us in an interview that you should expect the unexpected from the third series.

"Things are different this year," she said. "There are some really exciting things that have changed, which will keep everyone on their toes and will feed into the central premise of trust. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

Ready to be whisked away to the Scottish Highlands? Here's how to watch The Traitors UK season 3 online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch The Traitors UK season 3 in the UK for free

BBC One is airing The Traitors UK season 3 on TV in the UK, with episodes going out on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from January 1 to January 24. Episodes 1 and 2 go out at 8 pm UK, with 9 pm starts after that. If you want to watch online or on-demand, you can stream episodes on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. You'll find our choice of the best TV dramas on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC One and the iPlayer are free to watch for TV Licence fee payers. Its sister show The Traitors: Uncloaked will go out on BBC Two and the iPlayer immediately after each regular episode. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN (such as NordVPN) to help you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

Can I watch The Traitors UK season 3 in the US?

The Traitors UK season 3 will inevitably join the first two seasons on Peacock in the US. However, with the domestic version of The Traitors starting for a third run on January 9, we'd imagine that the UK version won't land Stateside until after that's finished — so February at the earliest.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK and want to watch The Traitors UK on the BBC iPlayer as normal, then we recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained below...

How to watch The Traitors UK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Traitors UK season 3 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find an in-depth guide to the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

(Image credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK season 3 premieres on BBC One at 8 pm UK on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1). Episodes will go out on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (generally at 9 pm UK) until the finale on Friday, January 24 — see the release date for all episodes below.

All instalments of The Traitors UK season 3 will also be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

No premiere date has yet been announced for the US.

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 1

Episode 2: Thursday, January 2

Episode 3: Friday, January 3

Episode 4: Wednesday, January 8

Episode 5: Thursday, January 9

Episode 6: Friday, January 10

Episode 7: Wednesday, January 15

Episode 8: Thursday, January 16

Episode 9: Friday, January 17

Episode 10: Wednesday, January 22

Episode 11: Thursday, January 23

Episode 12: Friday, January 24

All you need to know about The Traitors UK season 3

Is there a trailer for The Traitors UK season 3? The official BBC trailer for The Traitors UK season 3 was released on Boxing Day (December 26). You can watch it below:

The Traitors Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who are the contestants in The Traitors UK season 3? No list of contestants for The Traitors UK season 3 has been released at the time of writing. It seems you'll have to wait until the series premiere to find out.

How many episodes are in The Traitors UK season 3? The Traitors UK season 3 is set for a 12-episode run — just like the first two series.

Who is the presenter on The Traitors UK? 52-year-old presenter Claudia Winkleman will once again host The Traitors UK for season 3. She also co-presents Strictly Come Dancing on UK television screens. "Like any good murder mystery, the plot is full of twists and turns," she said of the upcoming series. "There’s one twist this year that will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seats!" You can read our full full interview with Claudia here.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Where is the location of The Traitors UK? Just like the previous two series, The Traitors UK season 3 was filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Built in the 19th-century, the privately owned Ardross Castle also features beautiful gardens and an estate containing more than 100 acres of parkland. Want to know more? You can read our dedicated article about where The Traitors UK is filmed.