It’s hard to believe that the 2022 VMAs mark the 38th anniversary of an award show that has long been celebrated as one of the more exciting ceremonies of the summer.

Airing on Sunday, August 28, at 8' pm ET/PT, this years VMAs are live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and mark the return of the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, to the MTV VMA stage. Not only is she expected to perform, but she is also serving as a co-host and is the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

While MTV is certainly building this night to be much about the "femcee," there is much anticipation building around the other scheduled performances from Blackpink, Lizzo, Kane Brown and more.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 VMAs.

When are the 2022 VMAs?

Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET/PT.

How to watch the 2022 VMAs

How to watch VMAs in the US

The 2022 VMAs premiere on MTV. Additionally, the show is available to watch live on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, live TV streaming platforms like Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV offer MTV as a viewing channel for subscribers.

On a special note, MTV has not yet made an official announcement as to whether or not the event is available to watch live via Paramount Plus. However, if that information is confirmed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

How to watch VMAs in the UK

The 2022 VMAS are available to watch across MTV’s global linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries. UK residents can watch the 2022 VMAs on Monday, August 29, at 1 am UK on the MTV platform there.

Who's hosting the 2022 VMAs?

In a rarity for the ceremony, this year’s VMAs has not one, but three hosts. The first of which is legendary rapper turned actor LL Cool J. The NCIS: Los Angeles star has hosting experience having been the master of ceremonies for the Grammys for years.

Joining him on stage are hosts Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. Harlow is himself nominated for seven VMAs, while Minaj is nominated for Best Hip-Hop video for her song "Do We Have A Problem?"

2022 VMA performers

Blackpink (Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

As always, the VMAs have quite the impressive list of performers primed to take the stage. So far, this year’s musical acts include:

Anitta

BLACKPINK

Eminem

J Balvin

Jack Harlow

Kane Brown

Lizzo

Mâneskin

Marshmello & Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! At the Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Snoop Dogg

Nicki Minaj to receive the Video Vanguard Award

Over the past 20 years, Nicki Minaj has proven herself to be in a class of her own when it comes to her significant impact on the music industry as well as on pop culture. The Trini-born New Yorker has released numerous hit songs from "Super Bass" to "Anaconda" to "Moment for Life" to her most recent Billboard number one single, "Super Freaky Girl." (These don't even begin to scratch the surface of her music catalog as we didn't even mention her popular song features.)

Speaking of Billboard (opens in new tab), she also holds the distinction of being the female artist with the most appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart according to the organization’s publication. With a stat like that, you’d be hard-pressed to find an artist more deserving of the 2022 Video Vanguard Award than the "femcee."

By the way, Minaj fans should prepare to tune in as she celebrates her award with a VMA performance of some of her biggest hits. The star even took to her Instagram to encourage her fans to watch.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

2022 VMAs Pre-Show

Although the ceremony officially begins at 8 pm ET/PT, you don’t want to miss the VMAs Pre-Show, which starts at 6:30 pm ET/PT and also airs on MTV. Featured in the performance line-up for this red-carpet special are Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy.

2022 VMA nominees

Lizzo (Image credit: Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images)

While we haven’t listed all of the nominees from across the 22 gender-neutral categories, we made sure to highlight those from some of the biggest categories below. You can access the entire list over on MTV’s website (opens in new tab). Additionally, if you were wondering, leading all nominees are Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar, each with seven nominations.

Video of the Year

"Woman" by Doja Cat

"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

"Shivers" by Ed Sheeran

"As it Was" by Harry Styles

"Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

"brutal" by Olivia Rodrigo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

"Easy On Me" by Adele

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Woman" by Doja Cat

"Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" by Elton John & Dua Lipa

"About Damn Time" by Lizzo

"STAY" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Artist