Nicki Minaj channels Adele in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
What’s better than Nicki Minaj joining James Corden in the return of Carpool Karaoke? How about Adele "joining" in on the fun.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, late-night funnyman James Corden has finally brought back a fan-favorite segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden, "Carpool Karaoke." To kick off a brand new season of him riding in a vehicle with some of music’s biggest stars, he rode with the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj.
Right off the bat, the history-making rapper and the Emmy Award-winning comedian went into a fun rendition of Minaj’s "Anaconda." Like always, Corden didn’t seem to miss a beat, reciting word for word the lyrics of the song. However, it was after some comical banter between the two and the emergence of her take on a British accent that viewers were treated to one of the highlights of the car ride.
Once Minaj started speaking in a British accent, Corden asked, "Where does this British accent come from?" He goes on to say, "You know you sound just like Adele." It was with that comment that the world got one of the funniest impromptu impressions of late night. Not only was Corden laughing at how very good Minaj’s impression was, but so were we. Take a look.
.@nickiminaj with the flawless Adele accent pic.twitter.com/mXlK0UOkm8April 7, 2022
Then, just when you thought the karaoke session couldn’t get any better, Corden asked Minaj if she happened to see Adele spitting the rapper’s lyrics from the hit "Monster." Minaj said she did and that led to Minaj and Corden doing karaoke to the song. Thankfully, the amazing editing team on the host’s show opted to put a side-by-side shot of the hitmaker rapping her lyrics with Adele’s take on the song from years ago. Again, television gold.
THE @NICKIMINAJ X @ADELE MONSTER DUET THE WORLD DESERVES #NICKICARPOOL pic.twitter.com/r2aek32nH4April 7, 2022
If you missed this latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke," don’t worry. The 17-minute car ride is featured on The Late Late Show With James Corden YouTube channel.
