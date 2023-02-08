How to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open from anywhere

One of the highlights of the early PGA Tour season, the WM Phoenix Open features one of the most raucous crowds for a tournament, highlighted by the iconic scene at the "Stadium Hole" on the par 3 16th. But if you're not able to attend in person, there's still plenty of ways to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open from wherever you are.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, takes place at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, where it has been played for the last 36 years. In addition to the crowd, the tournament has a purse of $20 million, the biggest so far this year, making the tournament a big draw to all the best golfers around.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the Phoenix Open online from around the world, so you won't miss a drive or putt wherever you are.

How to watch the Phoenix Open in the US

You've got plenty of options for watching the Phoenix Open in the US.

Each day's early afternoon coverage airs on The Golf Channel, while late afternoon coverage jumps over to CBS. Find the full airing schedule here (opens in new tab).

If you don't already have these channels as part of a cable subscription, then many live TV streaming services have them both. YouTube TV ($64.99 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month) all include these two channels.

Don't want a live TV service just for one tournament? You can use Peacock ($4.99 per month) to watch The Golf Channel's coverage, Paramount Plus ($9.99 per month for live sports access) for the CBS broadcasts, or ESPN Plus ($9.99 monthly) has its own exclusive live coverage of the tournament available for its subscribers. Like we said, plenty of options.

How to watch the Phoenix Open in the UK

Unlike in the US, where seemingly half the streaming services out there are showing golf, the UK has one option for watching the Phoenix Open: Sky Sports.

The channel Sky Sports Golf is showing plenty of PGA Tour coverage over the weekend, so you can switch on the channel and let the video roll.

The Sky Sports package costs £27 per month if you already have a £29-per-month Sky TV subscription (those prices drop to £25 and £26 if you opt for an 18-month rolling contract). You can see bundles here (opens in new tab), but we should point out that right now there's a Sky TV free one-month trial rolling, which could help cut the cost somewhat.

What you need to know

Where does the Phoenix Open take place? The Phoenix Open takes place at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona — this is on the outskirts of Phoenix, hence the tournament's name. This is the only PGA Tour event that takes place in Arizona, and it's the first one not taking place in Hawai'i or Californian so far this season.