How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 online or on TV

The next entry in the WWE's 2024 calendar is the Elimination Chamber, with this latest wrestling showdown taking place on Saturday, February 24, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Elimination Chamber is a WWE event centered on the titular elimination-based match, with two happening this year: one for entry into the Women's World Championship and one for entry into the World Heavyweight Championship matches at Wrestlemania XL in April.

Named this year Elimination Chamber: Perth, this will be the first WWE event hosted in Australia in over 5 years, though the last few events of this kind have all been hosted abroad.

Ready to watch some big-name wrestling match-ups? Here's how to watch the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth from wherever you are.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the US

Your two options for streaming the WWE Elimination Chamber in the US are Peacock and the WWE Network.

The former, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, is your cheapest. It starts at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its ad-supported plan and goes up to $11.99 / $119.99 for its ad-free one. Peacock hosts streams of all major WWE events.

Alternatively, you can use the WWE Network, which as you can guess is the WWE's own streaming option. It costs $9.99 per month for a subscription, and you can find a link to sign up here.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the UK

You have two options for streaming the WWE Elimination Chamber in the UK: the WWE Network and a TNT Sports Pay-Per-View.

The WWE Network is your cheapest option, as it costs £9.99 per month for the ability to stream various WWE events and see older ones too. You can sign up for the WWE Network here.

Alternatively, the TNT Sports PPV costs you £14.99 for the ability to stream this event, and you can book it via Sky TV here.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber, you might run into some problems, especially if the WWE Network isn't available in your area. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

WWE Elimination Chamber match card

The match is set to begin at 5 am ET/2 am PT/10 am UK.