How to watch Tracker online or on TV: stream the new crime drama

If you're looking to track down a way to watch the latest big CBS show, then we've got you covered, because we'll help you watch Tracker when it debuts on Sunday, February 11.

Tracker is about Colter Shaw, a survivalist who lives out of RV. He travels the country, helping law enforcement and private citizens by utilizing his skills as a tracker to find and rescue people who are lost or are in trouble.

Based on the Jeffrey Deaver novel 'The Never Game', each week will see Shaw travel to a new location and attempt to rescue someone who's gotten themselves in trouble... which will frequently see Shaw himself jump into the deep end.

This is the next big cable drama from CBS, and it could end up being one of the must-watch crime shows of the year, so it's worth catching.

Here's how to watch Tracker, whether you're doing it online or on TV.

How to watch Tracker in the US

If you've seen a single trailer for Tracker, you'll know that it's going to debut after the Super Bowl 2024, because that's being shown prominently all over the marketing!

That means it's set to debut on Sunday, February 11 at 9 pm ET/PT, once the big game has finished, on the CBS cable channel. Subsequent episodes will air at that time slot each week. But there's no need to worry if you don't have access to CBS as you have a few online options.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, as well as plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS live streams, which of course includes Tracker.

Your other option is to sign up for Paramount Plus, the CBS streaming service that lets you watch CBS online (depending on where you are). Paramount Plus is also set to offer episodes of Tracker as soon as they air on cable, so you can watch them at your leisure.

Can you watch Tracker in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for Tracker in the UK, so if you're keen to watch the show, you may want to look to our VPN option below.

Could the show come to Paramount Plus in the UK? It's certainly possible, as it's a CBS show, but the US cable giant also owns Channel 5 (as well as its online streaming service and plenty of other broadcast channels) and it sometimes uses C5 to air its Paramount shows.

Paramount Plus is a paid subscription in the UK but Channel 5 isn't, as long as you pay your license fee, so unless you're desperate to watch it may be worth holding off on paying money just yet.

How to watch Tracker everywhere else

