How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte is a battle for the heavyweight championship of the world, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch this bout from wherever they are.

Tyson Fury holds two world titles, but this all-time great boxer has been hinting that this might be his final fight. Dillian Whyte has been waiting for this moment for years as a mandatory challenger and interim champion. Can he finally take his place among the greats and hand Fury his first career loss?

Read on to find out how you can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte from anywhere, as well as a preview of the championship fight between Fury and Whyte.

When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight?

Main coverage of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte begins on Saturday, April 23, at 2 pm ET/7 pm UK.

The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight is scheduled to start at 6 pm ET/11 pm UK.

Undercard coverage begins at 1 pm ET/6 pm UK.

Where is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte?

Wembley Stadium, London

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the US

US sports fans who want to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte online will need ESPN Plus in order to buy this pay-per-view event.

ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month as a standalone service or it can be an add-on channel for a standalone Hulu account. ESPN Plus is also now included on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month, or can be part of the Disney Bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Along with ESPN Plus, sports fans will need to purchase the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte pay-per-view for an additional $69.99. If you are new to the service, you can bundle this pay-per-view with a year of ESPN Plus for $94.98 total. You also have the option to bundle Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte with the Disney Bundle to get one month and the big fight for $84.98.

Fans can also watch Fury vs Whyte on Pay-Per-View through major cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV, Cox and more.

Boxing fans can also watch the Fury vs Whyte Pre-Show on ESPN, requiring no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the top live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is also on numerous traditional cable/satellite services. The Pre-Show will include some coverage of the Undercard fights, which will be broadcast in full on ESPN Plus. Just remember that the Pre-Show and Undercard fights do not include the main card or the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the UK

UK fight fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on Pay-Per-View via BT Sport Box Office .

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Pay-Per-View starting at 6 pm UK, Saturday, April 23. The main card starts at 7 pm UK, and the Fury vs Whyte title fight is expected at 11 pm UK.

The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. Fans can also order this fight on BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media TV.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte preview

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury (31-0-1) is the one true king of the heavyweight division as the unified WBC and The Ring champion. The top spot is nothing new to the undefeated Fury, who beat Wladimir Klitschko for the undisputed title back in 2015.

Over the last two years, Fury has been busy fighting just one man — Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder completed a trilogy by fighting once a year in 2020 and 2021. Fury won both fights, including the consensus 2021 fight of the year. In that fight, both men were knocked down, but in the 11th round Fury put Wilder face down for good. Gone was Fury’s trademark technical precision. He came in at a higher weight and threw heavy hands all night.

Fury had hoped that after the Wilder trilogy he would fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship. But Joshua lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk. So Fury has turned to his mandatory challenger instead. Fury is taller, heavier and stronger than Whyte, with a customizable mix of styles that wears opponents down. But with heavyweight boxing, it can all change with one punch.

Dillian "The Body Snatcher" Whyte (28-2) is the WBC interim heavyweight champ and he too knows that one punch can change a fighter's career. He had been waiting a long time for his shot at the world title. Instead of taking on tomato can opponents, Whyte took true challenges against big names like Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Oscar Rivas. But in 2020, Whyte was cruising against another powerful heavyweight when he accidently left himself open for one brief moment. His opponent, Alexander Povetkin, drilled Whyte with an uppercut that knocked him out cold. In just a second it felt like everything Whyte had built towards was gone.

However, Whyte built himself up again and he knocked out Povetkin a few months later in the rematch. Since then he has been idle for over a year waiting for this shot at the championship. Now the only risk he plans to take is one where the reward is the belts and the history books.

Tyson Fury is a solid favorite at -550 to win this heavyweight title fight over Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for Fury vs Whyte fight night for Saturday, April 23:

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

Undercard

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Constantin Radoi

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae