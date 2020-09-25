The latest must-see MMA event is available only by streaming online, so it’s important to know how to watch UFC 253 on Apple TV. UFC is returning to Fight Island, a.k.a. Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Two title fights are the main attraction, including a long awaited middleweight title fight. On Sept. 26, Adesanya vs. Costa will headline UFC 253, and if you have an Apple TV, we’ve got all the details you need to live stream this event.

Apple TV has long been one of our favorite streaming devices to recommend. It’s powerful and it has a very polished interface. It may be pricey too, but they say you get what you pay for.

On Sept. 26, UFC 253 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features two championship fights, including a face off between two premier unbeaten fighters.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (19-0) is defending his middleweight title against Paulo “The Eraser” Costa (13-0). Adesanya has made it a point to take on the best challengers he can, and Costa may be this striker's most difficult opponent yet. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) will face off for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Here is how to get UFC 253, and watch it on your Apple TV.

How to order UFC 253 Pay-Per-View

UFC 253 is only available streaming online, and it streams exclusively on ESPN+. However, they make it easy to get everything you need.

UFC 253 and ESPN+ make a great pairing. ESPN+ has all the UFC pay-per-view events, along with UFC Fight Night events too. In fact, there are two coming up next week. Also, as more sports return to live action, ESPN+ will be loaded up with plenty to watch.

When you order UFC 253, you’ll have the option to bundle it with a full year of ESPN+. However if you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can buy just UFC 253 and save a few bucks.

Watch ESPN+ on Apple TV

Now you need to get the ESPN app installed onto your Apple TV. You can install the ESPN app in a snap using your remote.

Find the App Store on your Apple TV, and click your remote to open it. Then use the search feature to find ESPN: Live Sports & Scores. You’ll need to select Get to install the app, and maybe sign in with your Apple ID depending on your security settings.

Now just open the ESPN app and log in with your brand-new ESPN account. It’s just that easy.

Do you have an older Apple TV? If your Apple TV 3rd generation doesn’t support the App Store, you still have options. Just install the ESPN app on your iPhone or iPad, order the fight, and use AirPlay to send UFC 253 onto your Apple TV. It isn’t perfect, but it will work.

How much will UFC 253 Pay Per View cost?