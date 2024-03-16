How to watch Wales vs Italy: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

A Wales vs Italy live stream is the best way to find out who finishes the 2024 Six Nations with the wooden spoon.

Wales vs Italy on Saturday, March 16, begins the final round of Six Nations 2024 fixtures with a blood-and-thunder battle to avoid picking up the wooden spoon. The hosts have lost four out of four thus far, while the Azzurri picked up a morale-boosting first victory last weekend. Who will prop up the table?

Wales vs Italy in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the U.K. on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Wales vs Italy live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Wales' 2024 Six Nations began with narrow defeats to Scotland and England but the two blowout reverses to Ireland and France have prompted significant soul-searching in Cardiff. In last weekend's 45-24 home loss to Les Bleus, Warren Gatland's side shipped eight tries and 25 unanswered points in the final quarter to extend their losing run at the Principality Stadium to six successive games, having won just once in their past 12 tournament outings. The Welsh haven't finished bottom of the table in 21 years and not even a victory guarantees they jump above Saturday's opponents, whom they trail by four points. Plenty for iconic center George North – who announced earlier this week that he is to retire from internationals after the match – to get his teeth into, then.

Italy, meanwhile, finally got the win their effervescent play has deserved in 2024. Inside center Tommaso Menoncello again impressed in the 31-29 victory over Scotland, while Louis Lynagh – son of former Australian outside half Michael – marked his Azzurri debut with a well-taken try that has only added to Gonzalo Quesada's resurgent side. If they can repeat the late 22-21 victory they earned two years ago in Cardiff, the Italians are guaranteed to finish off the foot of the table for the first time in nine years. They'd also have won two games in the same tournament for just the third time in history, and the first time in 11 years.

Who will avoid that wooden spoon? Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Italy live stream. We’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Italy in the UK for free

In the U.K., the BBC is the joint broadcaster (with ITV) for the Six Nations 2024. Wales vs Italy is being shown on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1.45 pm UK time, ahead of the 2.15 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from BBC channels. The match is also available via the <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC Sport website and app. Here's <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/watching-guides/iplayer-shows-live-tv-sports-and-films-and-how-to-access-the-bbcs-streaming-service" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"">how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need a few more details. BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Italy in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch Wales vs Italy in the Six Nations 2024. Wales vs Italy will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the <a href="https://www.rte.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.15 pm Irish time. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Wales vs Italy in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Wales vs Italy, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 10.15 am ET / 7.15 am PT. We also anticipate the match to be shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Wales vs Italy live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Wales vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Scotland vs Italy. The match kicks off on Sunday, March 17 at 1.15 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan sub). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Wales vs Italy live stream.

How to watch Wales vs Italy everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

Here are the remaining round 5 fixtures in this year's Six Nations championship:

