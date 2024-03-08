How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Italy vs Scotland on Saturday, March 9, begins the penultimate round of Six Nations 2024 fixtures with a bang. The visitors to Rome have impressed in the opening three rounds, with only a controversial refereeing call denying them three wins out of three, while the Azzurri have shown flashes of an undoubted talent and picked up a draw last time out.

Italy vs Scotland in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Italy vs Scotland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Italy's 13-13 draw in France two weeks ago could have been even better for the Azzurri. Gonzalo Quesada's side were desperately unlucky not to pull off a stunning upset, with only the ball falling off Paolo Garbisi's kicking tee – forcing an almost impossible reset up against the shot clock – preventing an injury-time victory. Quesada has created a team that looks much cleaner in attack, with back three Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Menoncello and Monty Ioane impressing. It's been nearly 10 years since the Italians beat the Scots. Can they do it again?

Scotland stood up to England and win what turned out to be a relatively comfortable Calcutta Cup 30-21 last time out. A Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick was as notable for its variety of finishing as its deadliness, with Finn Russell again pulling the strings at fly-half. Gregor Townsend & Co. know they must win – ideally with a bonus point – if they're to take the tournament to its final weekend but the side is clearly enjoying itself and playing some entertaining rugby. Cameron Redpath's return at inside-center should up their gainline game, too.

Will the Scots put on another display of fine running rugby or can Italy pull off an upset? Make sure you know how to get an Italy vs Scotland live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland in Ireland for free

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream at the Six Nations 2024. Italy vs Scotland will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.15 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch the opening fixture between Italy vs Scotland in its entirety. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1.30 pm UK, ahead of the 2.15 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Italy vs Scotland, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 9.15 am ET / 6.15 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Italy vs Scotland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Italy vs Scotland. The match kicks off on Sunday, March 10 at 1.15 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Ireland vs Italy live stream.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5