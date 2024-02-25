How to watch France vs Italy: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Can Monty Ioane and the Azzurri pick up a surprise win in Lille? Watch a France vs Italy live stream to find out.

France vs Italy on Sunday, February 25, may be a historically one-sided rivalry but that won't stop this being another fascinating contest in the Six Nations 2024. The Azzurri have never won in Les Bleus' backyard in the Six Nations but will be desperate to cause an upset against one of the pre-tournament favorites.

The Six Nations 2024 match is airing for free in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch France vs Italy live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Ranked fourth in the world, France would have expected to sit better than fourth in the Six Nations going into their third match of the tournament. But a win and a defeat (with no bonus points) has Les Bleus on the back foot. After an opening game mauling by Ireland, France return to home comforts (this time in Lille while Paris prepares for the Olympics) knowing that not even the 20-16 defeat of Scotland last time out has done enough to quieten frustration. Fabien Galthié will again be without captain Antoine Dupont, but may give a first start to teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi as he seeks to beef up the pack.

Italy have lost their past 14 tests with France, dating back to 2011, with the wounds still raw from the 60-7 Rugby World Cup defeat to their continental neighbours. Yet the Azzurri led 24-22 with 20 minutes to go of last season's Six Nations fixture and will hope to channel a bonus-point defeat to England on the opening weekend against another heavyweight side. Full-back Tommaso Allen is absent to rest his tired limbs, so much will rest on winger Monty Ioane in attack, while captain Michele Lamaro will have to lead by example to win the breakdown and help the Italians win some territory.

Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Italy live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

Watch France vs Italy in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch an Ireland vs Italy live stream at the Six Nations 2024. France vs Italy will be shown live and for free on TV channel RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 3 pm Irish time. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

Watch France vs Italy in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch France vs Italy in its entirety. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2.15 pm UK, ahead of the 3 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch France vs Italy in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including France vs Italy, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the France vs Italy live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

Watch France vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sportis the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including France vs Italy. The match kicks off on Monday, February 26 at 2 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the France vs Italy live stream.

Watch France vs Italy everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, if you're travelling you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship as you would in your home country. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

