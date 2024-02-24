How to watch Scotland vs England: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Scotland vs England on Saturday, February 24, is the latest instalment of one of the fiercest rivalries in the 2024 Six Nations. The Auld Enemy have contested the Calcutta Cup for 144 years – no international rugby union trophy is older – but this edition has more than visceral national pride on the line. Don't miss it.

Scotland vs England in the Six Nations 2024 today is airing for free in the UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Scotland vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland couldn't be more up for this. The Tartan Army have had two weeks to process the controversial late TMO decision that denied them what appeared a perfectly good try to beat France, ultimately falling to 20-16 defeat having led for much of the game. Gregor Townsend's have won their past three outings against the Auld Enemy Electric and will ally that sense of injustice to the usual pulse-quickening prospect of putting one over their rivals from south of Hadrian's Wall. Winger extraordinaire Kyle Steyn should return after missing the France game after his wife went into labor, while full-back Blair Kinghorn has been training all week and could also make a start. They're favorites, with fly-half Finn Russell pulling the strings.

Much has been made of England's teething troubles as they adapt to new assistant coach Felix Jones' preferred blitz defense, but the Red Rose have nevertheless found ways to win two out of two Six Nations games thus far. Come-from-behind victories of Italy and Wales put Steve Borthwick's side second in the table but if they are to improve on a run of one win in six against a vibrant Scotland, they must beef up their attacking output to match number eight Ben Earl's tournament excellence. Center pair Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence, plus forward George Martin, have been back in training to offer powerful alternatives, while Danny Care should replace the injured Alex Mitchell at scrum-half.

Make sure you know how to get a Scotland vs England live stream today. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the Scotland vs England live stream at the Six Nations 2024. Virgin Media shares broadcast rights with RTE. Scotland vs England will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.45 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Scotland vs England, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 6.45 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC matches and a host of top series.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Scotland vs England live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Scotland vs England. The match kicks off on Sunday, February 25 at 3.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Scotland vs England live stream.

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 3

February 24: Wales vs Ireland — 9.15 am ET / 2.15pm UK

February 24: Scotland vs England — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

February 25: France vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5