How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Scotland vs France on Saturday, February 10, is the first match of the round two at the 2024 Six Nations. Gregor Townsend's Scots secured a narrow one-point victory last weekend after starting like the proverbial train, while the 14-man Les Bleus struggled in their opening fixture. Both teams love to attack, so it should be a great watch.

Scotland vs France in the Six Nations 2024 today is airing for free in the UK, BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Scotland vs France live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

When Scotland raced into a a 27-0 lead against Wales seven days ago through Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game, you'd have been forgiven for think it was game over. Though Wales turned things around impressively, Gregor Townsend will be determined there is no repeat of the 26 unanswered points that nearly snatched victory from his side. Discipline was a problem, with 14 consecutive penalties conceded, so fly half skipper Finn Russell must ensure his side don't give away cheap points again. Lock Richie Gray and back row Luke Crosbie have joined full-back Blair Kinghorn on the treatment table.

France's opening fixture against Ireland was realistically over before it had started with Paul Willemse's first half red card, but the margin of the defeat – 38-17, the Shamrock's record win on French soil – will have hurt. Damian Penaud looked lively on the wing and took his try well, but Fabien Galthie's side struggled without influential scrum half skipper Antione Dupont, who is preparing for the Sevens tournament at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Make sure you know how to get a Scotland vs France live stream today. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs France in Ireland for free

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the Scotland vs France live stream at the Six Nations 2024. Virgin Media shares broadcast rights with RTE. Scotland vs France will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.15 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Scotland vs France in the UK for free

How to watch Scotland vs France in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Scotland vs France, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 9.15 am ET / 6.15 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC matches and a host of top series.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Scotland vs France live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Scotland vs France in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Scotland vs France. The match kicks off on Sunday, February 4 at 1.15 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Scotland vs France live stream.

How to watch Scotland vs France everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 2

February 10: Scotland vs France — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

February 10: England vs Wales — 11.45 am ET/ 4.45 pm UK

February 11: Ireland vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 3

February 24: Wales vs Ireland — 9.15 am ET / 2.15pm UK

February 24: Scotland vs England — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

February 25: France vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5