How to watch England vs Wales: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

England vs Wales on Saturday, February 10, represents a fascinating encounter between two of the fiercest rivals at Six Nations 2024.

England vs Wales in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the U.K., on ITV1 and the broadcaster's streaming service ITVX. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch England vs Wales live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England's 27-24 victory over Italy in last weekend's opening round of fixtures may have been narrower than predicted but head coach Steve Borthwick will be looking at the positives. The Red Rose dominated the second half after shipping an early lead, with flanker Ethan Roots' leadership and line-breaking ability impressing on debut. It's been a tricky six months at HQ for England, with boos drowning out cheers, so the Borthwick rebuild needs a statement victory that's as easy on the eye as it is on the scoreboard.

Wales may have lost seven games against England at Twickenham since their last win in there in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but Alex King – assistant to head coach Warren Gatland – says his side will adopt a "no fear" approach to Saturday's game. The Welsh dragon roared back from a 27-0 deficit to score 26 unanswered points that nearly secured the unlikeliest of comeback wins against Scotland last weekend and will try to channel that momentum. Try-scoring flanker James Botham is out through injury but fingers are crossed that experienced center George North will return in midfield.

It's a real pick-em contest. Make sure you know how to get an England vs Wales live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Wales in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch England vs Wales in the Six Nations 2024. The state broadcaster is sharing rights with Virgin Media for the tournament. England vs Wales will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.45 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch England vs Wales in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV is the broadcaster for England vs Wales. The game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4 pm UK, ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch England vs Wales in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including England vs Wales, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 8.45 am PT. We also anticipate the match to show on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the England vs Wales live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch England vs Wales in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including England vs Wales. The match kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 3.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the England vs Wales live stream.

How to watch England vs Wales everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!