How to watch Italy vs England: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Italy vs England on Saturday, February 3, represents both sides' opening fixture in the Six Nations 2024. Both sides have undergone significant turnovers in personnel since the Rugby World Cup, making this fixture perhaps more even than history would lead you to believe. It's definitely one to watch.

Italy vs England in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the U.K., on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Italy vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Italy may still have the 90-point defeat to New Zealand and a 60-point reverse to the French from the Rugby World Cup lodged in the backs of their minds, but there are signs of green shoots of growth among gli Azzurri. Yes, their squad is inexperienced, but it's also populated by a number of highly talented youngsters who have picked up a number of impressive victories in recent editions of the junior Six Nations. Inside center Tommaso Menoncello is fit again after missing the World Cup and the 21-year-old will be Italy's creative hub.

England, meanwhile, have also been forced into a restructure since reaching the last four at the RWC. A number of high-profile players have retired – including Courtney Lawes, Jonny May and Mako Vunipola – while fly half and captain Owen Farrell is skipping the Six Nations to prioritize his mental health amid a move to France that would preclude him from representing his country. With centers Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi also injured, there will be a number of new faces for coach Steve Borthwick to blood as he leans on George Ford's experience at No.10. Fraser Dingwall is one debutant to look out for.

Can the Italians pull off a surprise against an in-transition England? Make sure you know how to get an Italy vs England live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs England in Ireland for free

Virgin Media is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the Italy vs England live stream at the Six Nations 2024. Virgin Media shares broadcast rights with RTE. Italy vs England will be shown live and for free on TV channel Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 2.15 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Italy vs England in the UK for free

In the U.K., ITV will be the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch the opening fixture between Italy vs England in its entirety. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1.30 pm UK, ahead of the 2.15 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Italy vs England in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Italy vs England, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 9.15 am ET / 6.15 am

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the France vs Ireland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Italy vs England in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Italy vs England. The match kicks off on Sunday, February 4 at 1.15 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Italy vs England live stream.

How to watch Italy vs England everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 1

February 2: France vs Ireland — 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK

February 3: England vs Italy — 9.15 am ET/ 2.15 pm UK

vs Italy — 9.15 am ET/ 2.15 pm UK February 3: Wales vs Scotland — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

Round 2

February 10: Scotland vs France — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

February 10: England vs Wales — 11.45 am ET/ 4.45 pm UK

February 11: Ireland vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 3

February 24: Wales vs Ireland — 9.15 am ET / 2.15pm UK

February 24: Scotland vs England — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

February 25: France vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5