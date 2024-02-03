How to watch Wales vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Wales vs Scotland on Saturday, February 3, is perhaps the toughest to call of the opening round of Six Nations 2024 fixtures. The Welsh need to replace a number of retired stars, while Scotland are desperate to atone for what proved to be a disappointed Rugby World Cup last fall. This one could go either way

Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations 2024 is airing for free in the U.K., on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Wales vs Scotland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

In 12 months, Wales have gone from having one of the most experienced sides in world rugby to a roster of callow youngsters. Alun Wyn Jones, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar have all departed the international scene, with 118-cap back George North missing the start of what will be a 14th Six Nations through injury. Throw in stellar winger Louis Rees-Zammit's decision to switch rugby for the NFL and Warren Gatland is on the rebuild. Dafydd Jenkins is central to it and Wales' youngest skipper, at 21, since Gareth Edwards.

Scotland may now have to contemplate a future without Stuart Hogg after the buccaneering full-back's own retirement, but there's plenty to like about Gregor Townsend's side. Natural replacement in the 15 jersey Blair Kinghorn is injured along with new captain Rory Darge, but Finn Russell is a fine fly-half playmaker and will be sole skipper. They've threatened a title tilt before, can they finally come good?

Can the Scots go big in Cardiff? Make sure you know how to get a Wales vs Scotland live stream. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations 2024. The state broadcaster is sharing rights with Virgin Media for the tournament. Wales vs Scotland will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.45 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in the UK for free

In the U.K., the BBC will be the joint broadcaster (with ITV) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch the Wales vs Scotland game in its entirety with the state outlet. Wales vs Scotland is being shown on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4 pm UK, ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use BBC iPlayer on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from BBC channels. The match is also available via the BBC Sport website and app. Here's how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need a few more details. BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Wales vs Scotland, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 8.45 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC matches and a host of top series.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Wales vs Scotland live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Scotland vs Wales. The match kicks off on Sunday, February 4 at 3.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Wales vs Scotland live stream.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 1

February 2: France vs Ireland — 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK

February 3: England vs Italy — 9.15 am ET/ 2.15 pm UK

vs Italy — 9.15 am ET/ 2.15 pm UK February 3: Wales vs Scotland — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

Round 2

February 10: Scotland vs France — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

February 10: England vs Wales — 11.45 am ET/ 4.45 pm UK

February 11: Ireland vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 3

February 24: Wales vs Ireland — 9.15 am ET / 2.15pm UK

February 24: Scotland vs England — 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

February 25: France vs Italy — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5