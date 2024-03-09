How to watch Wales vs France: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Wales vs France on Sunday, March 10, is the last of the penultimate round of Six Nations 2024 fixtures and features two sides in desperate need of a morale-boosting win. Warren Gatland's side are dangerously close to picking up the wooden spoon and are the only side to have lost three out of three, while les Bleus have won just once thus far.

Wales came into the Six Nations 2024 hoping that a new era under young captain Dafydd Jenkins could provide some uplift to performances but three defeats from three is a tough return, even if a 31-7 last weekend to in-form Ireland is no disgrace. Coach Gatland has tried to freshen things up with Jenkins moving to blindside flanker, with the experienced center George North dropped to the bench despite putting in decent showings against England and Ireland. The Welsh haven't finished with the wooden spoon since 2003 but another defeat leaves that looking increasingly likely.

France beat Italy 60-7 at the World Cup last fall but could only limp to a 13-13 draw with the same opposition two weeks ago. Sure, les Bleus played the whole second half with 14 men after Jonathan Danty's red card but only Paolo Garbisi's missed injury-time penalty prevented a first home defeat to the Azzurri. Fabien Galthie's side have had some hangover since the heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa and miss Olympics-bound captain Antoine Dupont but were lucky to beat Scotland – their sole Six Nations victory thus far – thanks to a controversial late refereeing decision.

How to watch Wales vs France in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch Wales vs France in the Six Nations 2024. The state broadcaster is sharing rights with Virgin Media for the tournament. Wales vs France will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 3 pm GMT. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Wales vs France in the UK for free

In the U.K., the BBC will be the joint broadcaster (with ITV) for the Six Nations 2024, and you'll be able to watch the Wales vs France game in its entirety with the state outlet. Wales vs France is being shown on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.20 pm UK, ahead of the 3 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use BBC iPlayer on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from BBC channels. The match is also available via the BBC Sport website and app. Here's how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need a few more details. BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs France in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the US, including Wales vs France, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. We also anticipate the match to shown on delay on CNBC matches and a host of top series.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and a host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the U.S. at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Wales vs France live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Wales vs France in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport, is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including Scotland vs France. The match kicks off on Monday, March 10 at 2 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Wales vs France live stream.

How to watch Wales vs France everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

The Six Nations games play out over five weekends, with each team playing once per week. You can see all the games below.

Round 4

March 9: Scotland vs Italy — 9.15 am ET / 2.15 pm UK

March 9: England vs Ireland— 11.45 am ET / 4.45 pm UK

March 10: Wales vs France — 10 am ET / 3 pm UK

Round 5