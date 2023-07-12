How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 5 online: the horror comedy returns

Everyone's favorite vampire show returns on Thursday, July 13 because What We Do In The Shadows season 5 will emerge from its coffin to haunt the TV streaming schedules once again.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

AU: Not streaming yet

Based on the same-titled movie, What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary that follows a group of New York-based vampires as they try to survive in the modern world.

Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou star as the three classic vampires, along with their familiars and other members of the supernatural world, and the show has also included a huge amount of guest stars and cameos including Fred Armisen, Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch in the last season alone.

If you're a fan of What We Do In The Shadows and want to make sure you catch the new season when it airs, here's how to do that around the world.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 5 in the US

There are two ways to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 5: on cable or on streaming.

For cable, you'll need FX, which is on Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling TV (with its Hollywood add-on pack) if you don't have a cable plan that offers the channel. After the first two episodes air on Thursday, July 13 at 10 pm ET/PT, each new episode will air on that day at that time until the entire 10-episode run is out.

If you'd rather watch WWDITS using a streaming service, you'll find Hulu is the streamer for you, with each episode landing the day after its FX air date. That means the first two episodes on Friday, July 14 and one each Friday from then.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 5 in the UK

When What We Do In The Shadows season 5 streams in the UK, it'll be available to watch on Disney Plus... the catch is that we don't actually know when this will be.

In the past, seasons of WWDITS have landed on Disney's streaming service after the whole season has aired, so for season 5 that'd be at some point after Thursday, September 7. We'll keep you posted with the latest if a release date is announced.

Past seasons of the show are available on Disney Plus, and two are available on iPlayer too.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 5 in Australia

As in the UK, What We Do In The Shadows season 5 doesn't have a release date in Australia just yet, though we do know that it'll be coming to Disney Plus when it does arrive.

The four past seasons of the show are available on Binge and Foxtel Now.