What We Do in the Shadows season 5: release date, cast and all we know

Laszlo (Matt Berrry) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is ready to deliver some spooktacular summer laughs, as the release date for the vampiric comedy has finally been confirmed.

The 17-time Emmy-nominated comedy series will soon take us back to Staten Island, New York where we'll be catching up with Laszlo, Nadja, Nandor, Guillermo and Colin Robinson.

If you've kept up with the show, you'll know that there were a lot of changes within the group throughout What We Do in the Shadows season 4.

Whilst our supernatural squad was eventually reunited at their dilapidated mansion, last season they faced some fresh challenges that may have fundamentally changed the dynamic for good. (We won't spoil them just yet if you're not caught up!).

Here's what you need to know about What We Do in the Shadows season 5...

FX has confirmed that What Do We in the Shadows season 5 will be returning to the network on July 13, 2023. As before, you can stream the series on FX on Hulu.

In the UK, the series made the jump from BBC iPlayer to Disney Plus last time around, so we'd expect it will be available to Disney Plus subscribers later down the line.

An official UK release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but given season 4 arrived in November 2022 after the show's US release, we'd expect a similar arrangement for the show's fifth outing.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 cast

The gang's all here for What We Do in the Shadows season 5. That means you should expect to see Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and Kristen Schaal's helpful vampire assistant, "The Guide".

There are also bound to be some famous faces cropping up in cameo roles throughout the series, too. Past guest stars have included Mark Hamill, Danny Trejo, Tilda Swinton, Doug Jones and Nick Kroll, to name but a few.

What will happen in What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

Specific plot details about What We Do in the Shadows season 5 have been kept neatly under wraps at the time of our latest update. However, there are some big loose threads hanging over from the previous season that need to be addressed.

*WARNING: big spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 ahead*

Undeniably, the biggest bit of fallout from the last series has to be Guillermo going off to ask one of his other vampiric friends to finally transform him into a vampire, freeing him entirely of his responsibilities as Nandor's familiar. Having taken a decent portion of cash from the gang's vampire nightclub to his friend, perhaps this is the moment he'll get what he's been after since day 1.

This came after the pair had fallen out over the fact that Nandor had transformed his wife, Marwa, into an exact copy of Guillermo's boyfriend, Freddie. Will the pair manage to heal their relationship?

Meanwhile, we'll be looking forward to finding out what Nadja's next business venture will be after trying to burn down her vampire nightclub for the insurance money (without... buying insurance first), and we'll see what Colin Robinson will be up to now he's fully regrown once more.

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 6 confirmed?

Rest assured, season 5 won't be the last time we hang out with our favorite Staten Island vampires, as FX already confirmed the show's fate ahead of the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows season 4.

As seasons 4 and 5 have landed in July, we expect we'll be heading back to Staten Island with the gang in July 2024 when season 6 arrives.

Is there a What We Do in the Shadows season 5 trailer?

Not yet! As and when one is released, we'll be sure to include it here.