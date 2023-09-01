How to watch WWE Payback 2023: live stream the wrestling online

Payback is back! After a three-year hiatus, WWE Payback returns on Saturday, September 2 (or a day later in some regions, depending on your time zone), giving all the featured wrestlers a world stage in which to settle beefs with their rivals.

The whole gimmick of WWE Payback is that it's the place where wrestlers get... payback, it's in the name isn't it. Lots of storylines from 2023's earlier WWE events will be wrapped up — or at least continued — in the ring of Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Seeing their time in the spotlight will be the likes of Trish Stratus, Seth "Freakin Rollins" and The Judgment Day, and you can see a full match card below.

But first, it's time to work out how to watch WWE Payback 2023.

How to watch WWE Payback 2023 in the US

As with previous WWE events, there's an easy way to watch WWE Payback: Peacock TV, which is hosting the show.

You can watch a stream of the entire event on NBCUniversal's streaming service beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and $11.99 per month for its ad-free Premium Plus plan, and either is fine for watching WWE streams like Payback.

How to watch WWE Payback 2023 in the UK

The best way to watch WWE Payback 2023 is using the WWE Network, which you can find here. This is the WWE's own streaming service, and it costs £9.99 to sign up, with a subscription letting you watch older events as well as new streams.

Unfortunately, Payback begins at 1 am on Sunday, September 3, so it's going to be a late night if you choose to stay up to watch it.

An alternative way to watch is via the TNT Box Office, which lets you view sports on a Pay-Per-View basis, however this costs £19.95 per stream so we'd recommend you stick to WWE Network as it's cheaper.

How to watch WWE Payback 2023 in Australia

In Australia, WWE Payback is available to watch on the streaming service Binge. The proceedings begin at 10 am AEST on Sunday, September 3.

Binge costs $10 per month for its cheapest plan, which has ads and single-screen streaming, but you can pay $16 for the Standard or $18 for Premium tiers with higher resolution streams and more.

How to watch WWE Payback 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch WWE Payback 2023, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite WWE events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Which matches are taking place?