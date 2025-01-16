Hulu adds "Certified Fresh" Oscar contender to stream ahead of nominations

January is always a great time to catch up on the 2024 movies that are vying for Oscars and other awards that you may have missed. One such movie is A Real Pain, the dramedy written, directed and starring Jesse Eisenberg alongside Kieran Culkin. Well, it just got easier than ever to watch A Real Pain, as Hulu has officially added the movie to its streaming library as of today, January 16.

A Real Pain, which got its premiere all the way back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, is about a pair of mismatched cousins who travel to Poland together to honor their beloved grandmother, but old tensions and family history cause some issues along the way. Will Sharpe and Jennifer Grey also star in the movie.

With an impressive 96% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Real Pain is one of the best reviewed movies of the year. It just keeps adding feathers into its cap with award nominations and wins, leading to A Real Pain being considered a strong Oscar contender across multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay for Eisenberg and Best Supporting Actor for Culkin. Now you can catch up with the movie before Oscar nominations are announced on January 23.

I actually saw A Real Pain through Sundance’s online screeners last year, so I can say that the buzz around the movie is real. Anyone who saw Culkin in Succession will know that he plays manic, obnoxious characters well, but what’s different about his role here as Benji versus Roman Roy is that Benji is a truly likeable character that you empathize with as much as you are frustrated by him. Eisenberg, meanwhile, is a great screen partner and is becoming a strong triple threat as a writer and director.

To stream A Real Pain on Hulu, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service. There are a couple of options for that. One is just signing up for Hulu as a standalone platform, but you can also pair it with live TV with the aptly named Hulu with Live TV or combine it with Disney Plus via the Disney Bundle. If you don’t want to add another monthly subscription to your bill, A Real Pain is available to watch via on-demand platforms in the US. Unfortunately for those outside the US, A Real Pain is not streaming right now. In the UK, the movie is still only playing in movie theaters.

If you need any more convincing to watch A Real Pain, check out the movie’s trailer directly below:

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On