Hulu's 'Solar Opposites' season 2 trailer is here



Hulu released the official trailer for season 2 of Solar Opposites, set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, March 26, 2021. The series was co-created by Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

Hulu is already reinvesting in one of its animated shows. Ahead of its second season debut, Solar Opposites has already been renewed for a third season by Hulu. Back in August 2018, Hulu ordered a second season consisting of 8 episodes. The third installment will consist of 12 episodes, and if there are no significant production delays due to COVID-19, it’s expected to premiere in early-2022.

Since the first season launched back on May 8, Hulu says Solar Opposites is its most-watched original comedy premiere to date. The alien comedy featuring the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes.com, with a 92 percent and 78 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively.

Hulu had the following to say about the series:

"Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."



It looks like Solar Opposites is in for another successful season from the trailer’s looks and the early season renewal.







