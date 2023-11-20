I'm A Celebrity fans are all saying the same thing about THIS contestant

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicked off tonight on ITV and fans are already choosing their favourite contestant.

I'm A Celebrity viewers got their first look at the new line-up of celebrities in the Australian outback competing to be the King and Queen of the jungle.

If the reaction on social media is anything to go by, there's already a firm favourite with fans.

'First time ever watching #ImACelebrity just because of Nella Rose. This show is wild but Nella you've got this!' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another wrote, 'I think Nella is gonna be hilarious love her already.'

While another said, 'Josie Gibson and Nella Rose are the winning duo. If the pair of them aren’t in the final, I’m revolting.'

Other fans commented on the dynamic between fellow I'm A Celeb contestant Nigel Farage and Nella, with another fan writing, 'Nigel and Nella could be a deadly combo ‘Nigella’.'

And another wrote, 'NELLA AND NIGEL TOGETHER!? Hahahah that’s CARNAGE waiting to happen.'

While another commented that Nella is their 'winner' already, writing, 'Nella giving winner material already she’s hilarious !!!'

But not everyone was a huge fan, with another writing, 'Can already hear Nella’s unbearable screaming during the next trial.'

While another said, 'Nella Rose is annoying me already...all that screaming is unnecessary.'

But the positive response looks to be far stronger, with others commenting on how 'brilliant' Nella has been already on the show. 'My family and I haven’t stopped laughing at Nella! She’s brilliant,' wrote another Nella fan on X.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.