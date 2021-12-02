'I'm A Celebrity' fans are loving the banter between Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is back after some disruption caused by bad weather, and Wednesday night's episode saw the campmates reuniting ahead of Naughty Boy's most recent trial.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson joined forces to help Naughty Boy through his unpleasant situation, which saw him bolted down and forced to endure creepy crawlies on various parts of his body in order to earn stars and meals for camp.

While Naughty Boy had to deal with worms, scorpions, crickets, and even snakes, it was up to the two soap actors to answer questions to hopefully help him out. Each correct answer meant he had to spend less time enduring it!

However, incorrect answers had consequences for Adam and Simon too, as they were subjected to slime and various other unpleasant things being poured on them every time they got something wrong. By the end of the trial, all three men had well and truly suffered.

Despite the fact they were there to support Naughty Boy and it wasn't a trial for them, fans loved the dynamic between the two actors with some even claiming it was the best part of the series!

One fan wrote: "I’m watching the trial and I’m just creasing at Simon and Adam"

A second said: "Adam and Simon are the best thing to happen to this year's show"

A third wrote: "Simon and Adam are the soap duo I never knew I needed on this show"

And another added: "Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt are a great combo"

Adam and Simon have now been dethroned as Lords, with David Ginola and Danny Miller assigned as new leaders of the camp after the public cast their vote. This means Adam and Simon are now eligible to take part in trials.

Unfortunately, Naughty Boy is set to do yet another trial as he'll face off against Frankie Bridge for a Scary-oke challenge! You can watch a sneak preview of their trial, which will air tonight, here...

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV tonight, Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

Episodes are also available on-demand via ITV Hub. For full listings - see our TV guide.