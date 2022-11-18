I'm a Celebrity fans can't believe Owen Warner's hilarious reaction to Matt Hancock's 'disgusting' hygiene habit

I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers couldn't quite believe their eyes during tonight's episode when Matt Hancock, the UK's former health secretary, failed to wash his hands after touching bird poo.

It all started when Scarlette Douglas noticed a bird had decided to leave a little present on Matt's chair. She told him and when he went to clean, he simply wiped it off with... his finger!

The campers were the first ones to be unimpressed with Matt's poor hygiene and begged him to wash his hands.

"Matt you have to wash your hands!", Scarlette said.

Speaking to the camera, comedian Seann Walsh was clearly surprised by the situation: "There wasn't even a beat. He just... Like it was whipped cream. He's just rubbing it in like it's moisturizer."

However, the most surprising reaction came from Owen Warner, who despite his seemingly aloof personality, remembered it was Matt who told the nation to keep washing their hands (with soap!) during the pandemic.

"Matt you can't just touch bird sh*t and then not wash your hands", Owen said.

To which Matt replied: "I just washed my hands". It was the campers who then insisted he had to do it properly... with soap!

"That is our former health secretary. 'Happy birthday twice', he told me. And he's just given a little... After touching poo with is bare hands", Owen confessed to the camera.

Fans loved Owen's reaction to the situation, with one saying: "#ImACeleb Owen did make me laugh - Matt Hancock cleaning bird muck up with his hand, wiping it on his shorts and he wouldn’t have even have rinsed his hand if Owen hadn’t made him."

Another added: "Owen when he saw Matt walking towards him, without washing his hands. #ImACeleb."

As well as shocking Owen and the other campers, Matt also turned a few heads at home, with viewers struggling to believe that he wouldn't have washed his hands after touching bird poo if the other campers hadn't made him.

One wrote: "Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, just wiped bird poo off a chair with his bare hand and when his campmates insisted that he wash his hands, he reluctantly rinsed his hand for a couple of seconds without soap. #ImACeleb".

Another agreed with Owen, writing: "Matt Hancock needs to go to the sink and sing Happy Birthday #ImACeleb".

Later in the episode, the campers got emotional saying goodbye to the first celeb to leave the jungle...

*Spoiler alert*

ITV News presenter Charlene White was the first celebrity to leave the 2022 edition of the show, after being voted out by the public.

With the I'm a Celebrity final right around the corner, it's only a matter of time until we know who will be crowned king or queen of the jungle!