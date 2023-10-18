IND vs BAN live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

The Indian cricket juggernaut rolls on to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, where the unbeaten tournament hosts welcome a struggling Bangladesh. That means about 1.5 billion fans looking for an IND vs BAN live stream! The first ball is at 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT.

Below, are all the details for the IND vs BAN streaming services in the US, UK and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It's been so far so good for India and their bid to recapture the title that brought a nation together in 2011. Three wins from three games, including a pulverisation of Australia and the easiest of victories in the much-anticipated game against Pakistan. Captain Rohit Sharma looked formidable with a century that included 21 boundaries against Afghanistan, and they'll be thrilled with how seamer Jasprit Bumrah has performed now that he's finally back from injury.

But in Bangladesh, they meet a foe that have beaten India three times in their last four meetings. The Tigers just know how to beat the men in Blue, and there is nothing they'd like more than to bloody their neighbor's nose. Frankly, they'll need to if they have any wish of making the semi-finals; Bangladesh have already gone down to two defeats in the group stage and really can't afford too many more.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an IND vs BAN live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs BAN live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the India vs Bangladesh game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch IND vs BAN live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs BAN. The action starts at 9.30am on Thursday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch IND vs BAN live stream in Australia

You can watch IND vs BAN in Australia on Fox Cricket 501. It starts at 7.30 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the Cricket World Cup, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now service are also showing a selection of games, but this isn't one of them.

How to watch IND vs BAN from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs Bangladesh on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

India vs Bangladesh starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Thursday, October 19.

All you need to know about IND vs BAN

What are the India and Bangladesh squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (VC), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur

What is India vs Bangladesh venue? IND vs BAN will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The stadium was completed in 2011 and holds a capacity of 37,406. The highest ODi score it has witnessed was 356/7 by India against England in 2017.