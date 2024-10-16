Inspector Lynley in surprise reboot with Leo Suter as the posh Oxford cop

A new version of the hugely popular Inspector Lynley crime novels by Elizabeth George is heading to the BBC and BritBox it's been revealed.

The original TV series, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, starred Nathaniel Parker as the Oxford cop and ran on the BBC from 2001 to 2008.

Now, Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla) has been cast as DI Tommy Lynley in the new series simply called Lynley. Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso) will play DS Barbara Havers, the character played by Sharon Small in the original. It will be shown on BBC One in the UK and BritBox in the US.

Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small in the classic TV series (Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the series, the makers say: "Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force — simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers, a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background. With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done. His brain and her spirit — his knowledge and her instincts. It is only through working side by side do they both find where they truly belong."

Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders) will play DCI Brian Nies, the astute, suspicious Senior Detective at Three Counties Major Incident Team. Other key cast includes Niamh Walsh (The English Game) as Helen Clyde, an estate agent and Lynley’s former Oxford classmate whose romance with Lynley is sparked when their paths fatefully cross on a case; Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) as tech specialist Tony Bekele; and Joshua Sher (Vera) as forensic scientist, Simon St. James.

Shooting on Lynley is currently taking place in Ireland. Vienna Blood and Sherlock’s Steve Thompson is on writing duties. He said: "It's a privilege and a thrill to have the opportunity to adapt these wonderful books for television. Elizabeth George's iconic characters are greatly loved and her gripping stories are smart and ingenious."

Author Elizabeth George said: "I'm thrilled to see Thomas Lynley and Barbara Havers come to television again, especially through the participation of the BBC and BritBox and the production expertise of Playground. Watching my characters brought to life on television is a real celebration."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lynley will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US and Canada. Check out our best BBC dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.