Is 9-1-1 on tonight, October 31?

Thanks to the 2022 World Series and the MLB playoffs, TV fans have been dealing with scheduling conflicts between their favorite shows and MLB postseason games. You might be wondering whether 9-1-1 will air at its regularly scheduled time on Fox on Monday, October 31. Here’s what you need to know.

9-1-1 is not airing on Monday, October 31. Unlike the other games through the course of baseball’s postseason schedule, the World Series airs exclusively on Fox so, the network preemptively pushes all of its regularly scheduled programming to the following week to avoid confusion.

October 31 is Game 3 World Series, beginning at 8:03 pm ET/5:03 pm PT, with the Houston Astros taking on the Philadelphia Phillies with the series tied at one game a piece. The game is followed immediately by postgame analysis and local news, so there’s no time for regularly scheduled shows to air while the series takes place.

In the case of 9-1-1, the show is set to return at its regularly scheduled time on Monday, November 7, at 8 pm ET/PT. The new episode is titled "Cursed;" here is the episode description: "Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near-death experiences."

9-1-1 is followed by a new episode of The Cleaning Lady season 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on November 7 (The Cleaning Lady is also off on October 31).

Fox’s Tuesday and Wednesday night schedules also are impacted by the World Series, so if you’re a fan of The Resident , Monarch , The Masked Singer or LEGO Masters , then expect to tune in next week for all new episodes. The Thursday night schedule is not impacted by the World Series.