It has been a very busy season for the team at Firehouse 51. After a three-part crossover changed the lives of the One Chicago teams forever in January, the fire, med and police teams are trying to get back to normal. So is Chicago Fire new tonight, February 12? Here's everything you need to know.

Chicago Fire season 13, Chicago Med season 10 and Chicago P.D. season 12 will not have a new episode tonight. After several new episodes aired in the past few weeks, the shows are taking a week off and will return on February 19 with new episodes.

It's not uncommon for networks to space out new episodes of their series to make sure there are enough new episodes to last through May, which is the traditional end to the television season. One Chicago is known to take weeks off in between new episodes, and in this case NBC is scheduling repeat episodes of all four shows tonight. Interestingly, and perhaps tellingly, the episodes airing tonight are all the fourth episode of each show's new season. This could either be a coincidence, or there could be a hint at what's coming up by taking a look back at these episodes.

As we mentioned , fans will only have to wait a week until new episodes return. We can already look ahead at the episode descriptions for new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. coming February 12. Check them out below:

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13: "Take a Look in the Mirror"

"Lenox's mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley's self-destructive behavior continues to escalate."

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13: "Born of Fire"

"After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet's former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly's."

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13: "Street Jesus"

"A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground."

One Chicago shows air Wednesdays, with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.