Mare of Easttown has hit the world by storm in its first season. Its compelling murder mystery has kept fans engaged from the first episode, and has left plenty frantically digging for answers in the whodunnit (none so much as detective Kate Winslet's Mare Sheehan). According to HBO Max, its series "explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present."

Is Mare of Easttown on Netflix?

Unfortunately, no. Mare of Easttown remains an HBO Max exclusive (which means you won't be seeing it on any other streamers as well). Warner Media's streaming platform doesn't come with a free trial anymore, either. So, you'll need to sign up for $14.99 a month — or the recently announced ad supported option at $9.99 — if you want to dive into Mare of Easttown anytime soon.

Will Mare of Easttown get a phsyical release?

As is the case with most streaming series, we don't really know the answer to that question yet. For now — and likely for a while after the series concludes — its likely that HBO Max will continue to focus on streaming numbers rather than physical media sales.

It is worth mentioning that a physical release is basically the only way you'll be seeing Mare of Easttown on something like Amazon Prime (for purchase, not for rental).

Is Mare of Easttown worth the subscription?

Our critics definitely think so! What to Watch writer Emma Fraser said "Part of the crime drama thrill is playing armchair detective, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown is proving to be a Sunday night whodunnit with enough suspects to suggest multiple theories," in her breakdown of the top 10 Mare of Easttown murder suspects.

HBO Max may be one of the pricier streamers out there — especially when compared to what others' libraries and interfaces have to offer — but it does feature a whole host of original programming that is more than worth a subscription.