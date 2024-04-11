Every time there's a big new TV show or movie people ask one question, and that's exactly the same with everyone's new favorite video game adaptation: "is the Fallout TV show on Netflix?"

Debuting on Wednesday, April 10, Fallout shocked fans after several surprise announcements brought the release day forward by days. Those looking for their next sci-fi binge could jump into the wasteland earlier than expected.

Fallout is a post-apocalypse adventure show full of action and drama, based on the series of role-playing video games, and in a rare show of unity it's proven a hit with fans and critics alike.

So can you watch it on Netflix?

Is Fallout on Netflix?

One community which isn't enjoying the show, however, is Netflix subscribers — that's because Fallout is not on the streaming service. Sorry!

If you want to watch Fallout, you'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime, because the show was an original production for Prime Video. Right now, this is its online home, and you'll need to sign up to watch the show.

Will Fallout be added to Netflix?

We're sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but it's incredibly unlikely that Fallout will join the Netflix library ever.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's because Prime Video is a big rival for Netflix, and Amazon is likely hoping that its new big-budget video game adaptation will draw Netflix subscribers to its platform instead.

Never say never, as the saying goes, but we can confidently say "probably not". To Prime Video with you!

Fallout alternatives on Netflix

If you're dead-set on staying with Netflix, you'll be able to watch some alternative post-apocalypse movies and series on the streamer instead thanks to its long list of Originals.

There are countless South Korean post-apocalypse stories that feel Fallout-esque including Black Knight, Sweet Home, Bird Box, Love & Monsters, the Snowpiercer TV show and Badlands Hunter, featuring weird creatures, action in ruined cities and people going to lengths to survive.

You might want to watch out for the first three Mad Max movies in case they arrive on Netflix at some point too, because they're credited with inspiring the first few Fallout games. They're currently not on the platform in the UK or US, but that could change.

If you're happy watching any sci-fi horror show, Netflix recently released Parasyte: The Grey, a horror series about space invaders taking over human bodies that's proved rather successful.