'It's a Sin' star Olly Alexander joins 'Celebrity Gogglebox'

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Friday 18 June, and C4 has confirmed that It's a Sin star and Years & Years musician Olly Alexander will be taking part in the series, alongside singer-songwriter MNEK.

The news was confirmed on Twitter, with the official Gogglebox account writing: "It’s like music to our ears! & are joining the #CelebrityGogglebox sofa THIS FRIDAY, 10pm"

Olly has previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his mum Vicki Thornton. Ahead of his first appearance, he tweeted: "Me and mum have watched a lot of TV together so it's not gonna be too much of a stretch. I hope you will enjoy watching with us! Mum says it's the craziest thing she's ever done."

Most recently, Olly was praised for his work on Russell T. Davies' drama It's a Sin, where he played the role of Richie, a young man living in London during the AIDS pandemic. He starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, and newcomer Callum Scott Howells in the C4 series.

There's other great guests joining the lineup this series, including comedian and The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper, and we're expecting other names to be confirmed later on.

Taking to Instagram, Joel shared his excitement writing: "Super excited to be on @c4gogglebox this series with @hannah_cooper_ 👩‍🦳 I can’t wait for people to watch us on tv watching people on tv. THE DREAM"

Celebrity Gogglebox has been on our screens since 2013, and there have been some amazing guests throughout the years. Previous celebs have included Tom Jones, Anne Marie, Emilia Fox, Harry Redknapp, Oti Mabuse, and many more, so we're keen to see who else will appear in the latest series.

Currently, fans of the armchair critics can catch up with previous episodes via All4, with series 1-3 currently available on demand. The first episode of the new series kicks off on Friday 18 June at 10pm.