ITV America creates a new I’m a Celebrity spin-off show, Celebrity Castle

If commissioned, Celebrity Castle will be the third version of I'm a Celebrity in the US

ITV America has partnered with US horror producer Blumhouse Television to turn up the chills and thrills in Celebrity Castle, a new American reboot of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Previous incarnations of the beloved UK celebrity reality series have screened in the US in 2003 (on ABC) and 2009 (on NBC), starring the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Stephen Baldwin and Janice Dickinson, but both runs only lasted one season.

Deadline reports that the studios believe the 2020 series of I’m a Celebrity set in a castle in north Wales has caught the eye of networks in the US – the two previous US series were set in a jungle but the castle venue has more scope for adding horror to the usual menu of disgusting dietary trials, endurance events and nerve-tingling physical challenges.

ITV America has cottoned onto the potential of the scary movie setting, an environment that horror producer Blumhouse can’t help but turn into a house of horrors for the celebrity cast and viewers.

As well, ITV America is the unit which produces Love Island USA so the new variation of I'm a Celebrity will not only be an adrenalised adventure but will look a million dollars.

Celebrity Castle is currently being pitched to networks and streamers in the US and if it is picked up ITV America and Blumhouse will co-produce the series.

Meanwhile, excitement is building towards the second series of I’m a Celebrity set in Gwrych Castle, Abergele, with the release of the first full teaser trailer featuring hosts Ant and Dec dressed as medieval knights.

The trailer is a suitably comical showcase for the new series and the duo’s humour, with Dec looking heroic as a medieval knight on a white stallion, while Ant trundles up alongside him on a tiny pony.

We imagine the creatives were hoarse with laughter coming up with this sketch.

The premiere date for the 21st series of I'm a Celebrity has not been confirmed, but it's likely to begin airing in mid November.