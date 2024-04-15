ITV confirms that huge competition series won't return for season 2

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will not be returning, according to a spokesperson.

ITV has revealed that a singing competition series won't return to our screens for another round, as it was intended to be a one-off.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream was an eight-part series that launched on ITV1 on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and seemed to be a huge hit among fans with plenty tuning in to see the hunt for the next musical sensation.

With the likes of Zoe Ball, Jessie Ware, and Alan Carr at the helm, the series saw performers auditioning for the roles of Sophie and Sky, with hopefuls heading to the Greek islands where they were put through their paces, taking on challenges and masterclasses and putting on a show in the hope they'll be the ones to impress.

The top candidates battled it out for the life-changing roles in a grand finale. Eventually, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley were crowned winners, beating the other Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants and securing the roles.

But, sadly, there won't be another run of the series with a source saying that they'd only commissioned it for one season, to find the perfect performers for the stage musical, who are now performing on the West End.

A spokesperson told The Mirror: "Mamma Mia I Have A Dream was commissioned to celebrate 25 years of the musical, so was only ever intended to be a one-off series. The show sought to find a new Sophie and Sky, who are now starring in the West End musical."

Stevie won the role of Sophie in the grand finale. (Image credit: Thames/ITV Plc)

The Mirror has suggested that it's possible that the panel could return in the future to find cast members for a different musical, as we have previously seen other shows like How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria? hunting for someone to play the role of Maria von Trapp in a production of The Sound of Music.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, though, fans hoping to see more of Mamma Mia! on our screens will be disappointed, and host Zoe Ball addressed this on her Radio Two breakfast show where she said it was a "shame" they wouldn't get to do it again.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is available on demand via ITVX.