ITV recruits TV legend David Tennant to front huge new game show

ITV has enlisted BAFTA and Emmy-award-winning actor David Tennant to star in their new reality game show, Genius Game.

The new series is based on a South Korean reality series called The Genius and is designed to test some of the country's most brilliant minds in a new type of TV trial.

According to a new announcement from ITV, Genius Game sees Tennant taking on the role of "The Creator". Following on from his recent gig as host of the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, Tennant will be guiding players through a series of 'never before seen' games that are designed to test contestants' intellectual and social skills.

The Genius Game cast will be picked not only for their intellectual prowess but also for their 'social IQ'. To win, they'll take on these new trials which will need them to flex their minds and will encourage our players to carefully and creatively try to outfox their opponents, all in the pursuit of bagging a big cash prize.

The eight-part series is produced by Remarkable Entertainment. Tamara Gilder, joint MD of Remarkable, says: "We are so thrilled that David will be guiding the players through the twists & turns of the show. There's nothing quite like Genius Game, it's smart & funny - just like he is - he's the perfect frontman'.

The new show's logo. (Image credit: Remarkable Entertainment/ITV)

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV, says: "This exciting reality format is designed to keep not just the players but the audience on the edge of their seats with each episode containing compelling gameplay and thrilling twists.

"David Tennant is the perfect ringmaster to preside over this battle of brainpower, teamwork and deception. We're delighted to be bringing Genius Game to the ITV audience", Rawcliffe added.

We don't know much more about Genius Game at the time of writing; the series doesn't have a confirmed release date just yet, but — per the ITV 'Be on TV' website — we know that applications to take part closed back in January 2024, and contestants are competing for a cash prize worth up to £50,000. Hopefully, we'll find out more about the new show soon, including where and when we can watch it.

If you're a fan of South Korean shows, you're bound to be looking forward to watching Squid Game season 2 on Netflix later in 2024. And if you're looking for more shows to enjoy whilst you wait for Genius Game to arrive, be sure to check out our picks for the best ITV dramas and best Netflix K-dramas we think you should be streaming right now.