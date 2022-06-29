ITV's Celebrity Juice has been axed after 14 years

Celebrity Juice is coming to an end after 14 years on ITV2 after 26 seasons, with the broadcaster saying that things are going out "on a high".

Keith Lemon has hosted the popular show since the beginning, and has welcomed guests such as Ed Sheeran, Pamela Anderson and Will Mellor, and saw long-running team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton starting the Juice party with Keith way back in 2008.

Holly left the series in 2020, after being on Celebrity Juice for 12 years, and the show welcomed new team captains Emily Atack and Love Island's Laura Whitmore, who'll be concluding the show alongside Keith Lemon.

Celebrity Juice will conclude in 2022 with "two fantastic farewell specials celebrating all of Juice’s maddest moments" according to ITV, but a release date has not yet been confirmed for these episodes.

Speaking about an end of an era, host Keith Lemon said: "I remember doing the first episode thinking wow that was fun! In the V/O in opening titles, I said it was the best telly show on telly.

"Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it. An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end. I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials! All t’ best and good luck with ya business!"

After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials. Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x pic.twitter.com/XPD8m555cdJune 29, 2022 See more

Paul Mortimer Director of Reality, Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV added: "Celebrity Juice and Keith have become firm favourites in the ITV2 schedule over the years, with Keith’s no holds barred humour and outrageous antics redefining the comedy panel show experience.

"It’s safe to say Celebrity Juice certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry, and we’d like to thank all of the team at Talkback, and of course, Keith and all of our team captains over the years for making Juice the infectious TV hit it’s become."

With the outrageous panel show coming to an end, fans can still catch Keith Lemon on his ITV2 series Shopping with Keith Lemon which returns later this year for season 3.

Season 24 - 26 of Celebrity Juice are currently available on-demand via ITV Hub.