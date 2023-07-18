Jane McDonald delights fans with a rare behind-the-scenes Celebrity Gogglebox photo

Jane McDonald is among the star-studded cast of Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox 2023 and she has delighted fans with a rare behind-the-scenes photo.

Fans might be used to seeing Jane travel the world, as she is best known for her self-titled Cruising series and has recently starred in Jane McDonald's Magical Morocco, Cape Verde with Jane McDonald, and The Seychelles with Jane McDonald.

Outside of this, Jane recently presented The British Soap Awards 2023 so she's been quite busy recently and deserves some time to put her feet up!

She's done exactly that, starring in the latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her best friend Sue Ravey, where they've been entertaining fans on Friday evenings as they watch the latest trending TV shows.

Jane has been friends with Sue for years, and she was her backing singer for a while, so she's very familiar with the star's career.

But fans were delighted when she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her time on Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside some of the cast and crew that help bring the show to life.

In her caption, she wrote: "With the fantastic Celebrity Gogglebox film crew! Next episode Friday 21st on @channel4 at 9pm @c4gogglebox"

Among the comments on Jane's update were fans calling for her and Sue to get their own TV show, so it's clear they've already won the hearts of fans everywhere during their time on the popular Channel 4 show.

Meanwhile, fans were obsessed with Jane's home in a previous episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, and it proved to be rather distracting with eagle-eyed viewers noticing a few details.

Although they were watching Jane and Sue give their thoughts on programs, they couldn't help but peak what was going on in the background.

It was her garden in particular that interested fans, with one taking to Twitter and writing: "Shot of blinging Mediterranean-style garden and the narration 'In Wakefield…' It can only be Jane McDonald’s house."

Another agreed, adding: "Jane McDonald's garden in Wakefield, complete with fairy lights and palm trees is EXACTLY how I imagined Jane's garden."

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Fridays at 9 pm on Channel 4. Episodes are also available on demand.