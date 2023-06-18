Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are OBSESSED with this detail of Jane McDonald's home

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were delighted to get a glimpse into Jane McDonald's home this weekend, with viewers saying how they're 'obsessed' with the star's cute garden - along with huge wine glasses.

The episode of Celebrity Googlebox (which aired Friday, 16 June 2023) saw a star-studded lineup of new and returning stars, such as Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Shaun Ryder, Clare Balding, Alice Arnold, Martin and Roman Kemp, Rob Beckett and Tom Allen.

Jane was a key feature on the show, appearing alongside best friend Sue, enjoying a typical girl's night in.

'Obsessed with Jane McDonald’s back garden,' wrote one fan on Twitter about Jane's pretty garden.

More Twitter users praised the star's garden, with another writing, 'Shot of blinging Mediterranean-style garden and the narration “In Wakefield…” It can only be Jane McDonald’s house.'

Another said of the garden, 'Jane McDonald's garden in Wakefield, complete with fairy lights and palm trees is EXACTLY how I imagined Jane's garden.'

While another wrote, 'Obsessed with Jane McDonald and her friend being on celeb Googlebox.'

And another wrote, 'Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue are genuinely the highlight of Celebrity Gogglebox.

'Sue is the double of my bestie and I’m really chuckling at their friendship. Nothing like having a great friend in your life.'

And another wrote, pointing out the size of Jane's wine glasses, 'Jane McDonald with some decent sized wine glasses…'

Fans were unanimous on their approval of Jane on the show, particularly alongside her salt-of-the-earth friend Sue.

'I’m honestly buzzing to see Jane McDonald and Sue on Gogglebox tonight,' wrote another Jane fan.

'At least Jane mcdonald is on gogglebox tonight so there’s some joy in this world x,' quipped another viewer of the Channel 4 show on social media.

Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm.