Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are OBSESSED with this detail of Jane McDonald's home
Celebrity Gogglebox have spotted something special about Jane Mcdonald's home
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were delighted to get a glimpse into Jane McDonald's home this weekend, with viewers saying how they're 'obsessed' with the star's cute garden - along with huge wine glasses.
The episode of Celebrity Googlebox (which aired Friday, 16 June 2023) saw a star-studded lineup of new and returning stars, such as Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Shaun Ryder, Clare Balding, Alice Arnold, Martin and Roman Kemp, Rob Beckett and Tom Allen.
Jane was a key feature on the show, appearing alongside best friend Sue, enjoying a typical girl's night in.
'Obsessed with Jane McDonald’s back garden,' wrote one fan on Twitter about Jane's pretty garden.
Obsessed with Jane McDonald’s back garden #CelebrityGoggleboxJune 16, 2023
More Twitter users praised the star's garden, with another writing, 'Shot of blinging Mediterranean-style garden and the narration “In Wakefield…” It can only be Jane McDonald’s house.'
Shot of blinging Mediterranean-style garden and the narration “In Wakefield…” It can only be Jane McDonald’s house #CelebrityGoggleboxJune 16, 2023
Another said of the garden, 'Jane McDonald's garden in Wakefield, complete with fairy lights and palm trees is EXACTLY how I imagined Jane's garden.'
Jane McDonald's garden in Wakefield, complete with fairy lights and palm trees is EXACTLY how I imagined Jane's garden 😄✨ #CelebrityGoggleboxJune 16, 2023
While another wrote, 'Obsessed with Jane McDonald and her friend being on celeb Googlebox.'
Obsessed with Jane McDonald and her friend being on celeb googleboxJune 17, 2023
And another wrote, 'Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue are genuinely the highlight of Celebrity Gogglebox.
'Sue is the double of my bestie and I’m really chuckling at their friendship. Nothing like having a great friend in your life.'
Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue are genuinely the highlight of Celebrity Gogglebox. Sue is the double of my bestie and I’m really chuckling at their friendship. Nothing like having a great friend in your life. #WingWomanJune 18, 2023
And another wrote, pointing out the size of Jane's wine glasses, 'Jane McDonald with some decent sized wine glasses…'
Jane McDonald with some decent sized wine glasses… 😂#CelebrityGoggleboxJune 16, 2023
Fans were unanimous on their approval of Jane on the show, particularly alongside her salt-of-the-earth friend Sue.
'I’m honestly buzzing to see Jane McDonald and Sue on Gogglebox tonight,' wrote another Jane fan.
I’m honestly buzzing to see Jane McDonald and Sue on Gogglebox tonight #CelebrityGogglebox 🤩June 16, 2023
'At least Jane mcdonald is on gogglebox tonight so there’s some joy in this world x,' quipped another viewer of the Channel 4 show on social media.
Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.