Jennifer Aniston admits she still watches Friends — and here's what she really thinks of it

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she still watches Friends and shared her feelings about the show and her relationship with her fellow castmates.

Aniston is part of the lineup for this week's Jonathan Ross Show where she's on hand along with Adam Sandler to promote the sequel to the Netflix original movie, Murder Mystery 2 ahead of its release this month.

Both stars join Jonathan Ross via video call to discuss their time on the show, but Friends inevitably comes up during the show!

Talking about the show, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the main cast is still a family. "Everybody stays in touch. We'll never shake each other. Family forever!", she said, before going on to discuss whether she still watches the beloved sitcom when it's on. "I do, once in a while. I'll stand there and go, 'Huh, I don't remember that'", she added.

Fans hoping for another Friends reunion might be a little disappointed to hear, however, that Aniston isn't too confident that another one will be happening. Asked if another one's in the works, she said: "I don't think so. I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know."

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston also share a funny anecdote from their time working together on Murder Mystery 2 about a time she accidentally kicked him in the ribs!

"It's in the movie. I'm asleep and she says, 'You've got to wake up.' I thought she'd gently me a tap... [instead] I get an Aniston foot come powerfully in. She's got strong feet!" Sandler said, though she insisted the entire incident was an accident!

Aniston and Sandler aren't the only stars set to appear on The Jonathan Ross show this week. Veteran actor Brian Cox is on hand to discuss the fourth and final series of the hit HBO drama, Succession. Plus, His Dark Materials and Luther star Ruth Wilson discusses her Groundhog Day 24-hour play, Greg Davies talks more Taskmaster and athlete Jazmine Sawyers tells all about her Olympic chances and her experience auditioning for The Voice UK back in 2017.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.40 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix on March 31.