Jeopardy! Masters champ James Holzhauer teases his next game show move

In a thrilling Jeopardy! Masters finale, James Holzhauer emerged victorious and became the first player in the show's history to earn the Alex Trebek Trophy and the Jeopardy! Masters champion title. But the self-proclaimed "game show villain" doesn't look like he wants to rest on his laurels, teasing some ideas for the game shows that he could head to next.

After praising his competitors Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach for their strong performances in the finale, Holzhauer shared on social media what he was thinking his next steps were with Jeopardy! He already is qualified to compete in the 2024 Jeopardy! Masters tournament (along with Amodio and Roach), but he's eyeing another Jeopardy! tournament he has yet to conquer.

What am I thinking after the biggest backdoor cover of my career?Just for me, personally, going forward with the game of Jeopardy, I've got a lot to think about.Maybe I'll enroll at USC for a year, play College Jeopardy. Never used up my eligibility.Thanks for watching!

While we haven’t reviewed the official eligibilty rules of the Jeopardy! College Tournament, it's probably safe to assume that they wouldn't let this happen. Holzhauer almost assuredly knows this, making it just a fun little joke for one of the game show's all-time great players.

However, Holzhauer also responded to a tweet with the thinking emoji when the idea of reviving another classic game show was brought up.

🤔

The game show they're talking about is Win Ben Stein's Money, which ran on Comedy Central from 1997-2002 and saw contestants try and outsmart actor, writer and political commentator Ben Stein (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) to win sums of his money. Holzhauer, who now has $3.46 million dollars in career earnings from Jeopardy!, may have a few dollars he can spare for this. Officially, there has been no talk about Holzhauer leading such a reboot.

Even if none of these ideas come to pass, Holzhauer is going to be back on the game show circuit soon enough, as he is one of the prominent figures on another ABC game show, The Chase. This show sees contestants to try to win a cash prize, while a professional quizzer (in addition to Holzhauer the show's roster of experts includes Brad Rutter, Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen) tries to stop them. The latest season of The Chase is part of the summer TV lineup, premiering on Thursday, June 29, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

If you missed any of Holzhauer's winning performance on Jeopardy! Masters, you can stream every episode on-demand if you have a Hulu subscription.