Jordan vs Qatar live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 final online for free

It's been a fascinating, frantic competition, but we now have our AFC Asian Cup finalists. Hosts and holders Qatar will take on Jordan, who shocked everyone by knocking out South Korea.

Meanwhile, Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in a thriller to reach their second final in two years.

Below is our guide to how to watch the Jordan vs Qatar final, including free streams.

Jordan have took the 2023 Asian Cup by storm and are looking to win the competition for the first time in their history. The Chivalrous, ranked 87th in the world, have been nothing but determined and focused all tournament and against all odds beat an overconfident South Korean team in the semi-finals. Although the teamwork of this Jordan team stood out, the individual brilliance of the tricky Montpellier winger, Musa al-Taamari, won them the game when he slotted in a wonderful second goal for his side.

Qatar have been ever so successful in this 2023 Asia Cup tournament but it has not been as easy as their 2019 Cup win. Winning on penalties against Uzbekistan in the quarters and scraping a memorable win in the 82nd-minute shows that this final is certainly all to play for. After the disappointment of the 2022 World Cup, The Maroons replaced Carlos Queiroz with new coach Márquez López. The new boss who admits the tournament has not been an easy journey so far will look to Qatar's all-time leading goal scorer, Almoez Ali, to score in his second consecutive Asian Cup final.

Will Jordan defy all odds and beat hosts Qatar?

Here’s how they line up:

Jordan XI: Salem Al-Ajalin, Ehsan Haddad, Yazeed Abulaila, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Mousa Al-Tamari, Yazan Al-Arab, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Yazan Al-Naimat, Abdallah Nasib

Subs: Anas Bani Yaseen, Rajaei Ayed, Bara' Marei, Fadi Awad, Saleh Ratib, Feras Shelbaieh, Sisa, Anas Al-Awadat, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Ibrahim Saadeh, Ahmad Al-Juaidi, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh

Qatar XI: Lucas Mendes, Hasan Al-Haydos, Almahdi Ali, Ahmed Fathi, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Tarek Salman, Mohammed Waad, Meshaal Barsham, Yusuf Abdurisag, Jassim Gaber

Subs: Saad Al-Sheeb, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ali Asad, Boualem Khoukhi, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Ismaeel Mohammed, Pedro Miguel, Sultan Al-Brake, Bassam Al-Rawi, Mustafa Mashaal, Ahmed Al-Ganehi, Salah Zakaria

For Jordan vs Qatar live streams today — the last chance to watch AFC Asian Cup this tournament — keep reading this article, which includes free streams around the world.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar final live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Jordan vs Qatar final live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the AFC Asian Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar final from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the Jordan vs Qatar final on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services if you'd like a full read.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices, and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch all the games from the AFC Asian Cup on Triller TV+. It costs $7.99 for a month or $69.99 for the year. There is also a 7-day free trial available.

If you already use this service, previously known as Fite, but aren't in the U.K. right now, you can watch the AFC Asian Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams in Australia